The Real Housewives of New York City fans didn’t think they’d be seeing Jenna Lyons on the show again — but a few factors convinced her to return.

“Last time it was hard and I kind of got taken down,” Jenna, 56, shared during her appearance on the Tuesday, October 1, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “I wasn’t used to that.”

Jenna made her RHONY debut in 2023 alongside Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield for the Bravo show’s revamped 14th season. Racquel Chevremont and Rebecca Minkoff were added to the cast for season 15, which premiered on Tuesday.

“Then when I heard that Racquel was coming and Rebecca, I was like, ‘OK.’ I felt like the dynamic will shift,” Jenna explained to host Andy Cohen. “I was the oldest woman. I was 15 years older than all of those women and that is a real divide.”

Related: Former ‘RHONY’ Stars: Where Are They Now? The Real Housewives of New York City premiered in 2008, but not every Housewife has gone the distance. The season 1 cast of RHONY included Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Bethenny Frankel, Jill Zarin and Alex McCord. While Kelly Killoren Bensimon joined the cast during season 2, Sonja Morgan became a full-time cast member during […]

She continued, “Having another gay lady who is also hot [helped].”

Cohen, 56, chimed in to note that Racquel, 53, is “amazing” while Jenna doubled down on her being “so hot.”

When RHONY season 14 came to an end last year, viewers were quick to speculate that Jenna would be a one-season wonder. However, when the season 15 announcement came in March, Jenna was the one to “dispel the rumors” about herself in the official teaser.

She told Cohen on WWHL in October 2023 that “the whole show” was her “thorn” from the experience. The former J.Crew creative director clarified that she didn’t realize “how hard it was” to be a full-time Housewife.

“I really thought I was going to have an easier time. It was hard,” she continued. “It’s shocking when you actually have cameras on you. I thought I could handle it, and I cried.”

Related: 'Real Housewives' Who Left and Returned Not all Real Housewives give up their diamonds — or peaches/apples — for good. Bethenny Frankel, NeNe Leakes and Dina Manzo are among the ladies who left their respective franchises only to return years later. While Bethenny, NeNe and Dina all returned in a full-time role, other women, including Camille Grammer and Danielle Staub, made […]

That same month, she opened up to Us Weekly exclusively about appearing on RHONY, admitting she did not “understand” her popularity from the series.

“I do find the passion and the loyalty from the fans really incredible,” she told Us. “It makes the process more fun.”

During her first season, Jenna made headlines for keeping now-fiancée Cass Bird private. She also wore jeans to the reunion, which made her a memorable character in the Bravo universe.

Jenna told Us that she was “100 percent” surprised to become the show’s breakout star last year.

“After my first couple of days filming with big personalities like Ubah and Brynn, I didn’t think anyone would even remember my name,” she said. “Let alone fangirl and fanboy on the street.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.