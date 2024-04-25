The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation crew has thoughts after friend Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola seemingly inserted herself into Angelina Pivarnick’s relationship drama.

In Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Thursday, April 25 episode, Angelina, Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino watch Sammi’s TikTok video with NFL wife Alexis Bawden.

Alexis, who is married to New York Jets running back Nick Bawden, posted a joint TikTok with Sammi, 35, in October 2023. Alexis, 27, had lip-synced Sammi’s quote from the OG MTV show, asking, “Are you friends with her, let me know now.” She captioned her post, “Angela, I’M friends with her.”

Alexis had previously accused Angelina, 37, of sliding into Nick’s DMs despite his marriage. Angelina, for her part, said in a March episode of Family Vacation that she sent messages to multiple Jets athletes and did not know that Nick, 27, was married.

“That’s the girl that Angelina slid in the husband’s DMs at the Jets game,” Pauly D, 43, quipped in the clip, watching the social media upload from the basketball court. “Sam’s doing TikToks with her! That is a chess move. Don’t f—k with Sam is what I’m saying.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, for her part, pointed out that Angelina is “not going to like that” video. “Once you put something on social media it’s there forever,” Snooki, 36, said. “And it’s just like, ‘Girl, what are you doing?’”

The rest of the Jersey Shore cast was flabbergasted by Sammi’s social media video exacerbating a feud, except for Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s fiancé, Zack Clayton Carpinello.

“So, you were, like, 12 at the time [but] there’s a lot [that] happened,” JWoww, 38, told her significant other. “When you were going through puberty, there was a situation that occurred.”

The clip flashed back to Sammi yelling at then-boyfriend Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, now 38, over a balcony and asking if he was friends with a random girl, demanding a “yes or no” answer.

While Sammi has not explained her purpose in filming the TikTok, the rest of the cast is up in arms over her perceived lack of loyalty to the group.

“This is the snarky bitch she is,” Angelina said. “It’s like, ‘Sweetest bitch you’ll ever meet,’ no you’re not. You’re the f—king meanest bitch. That’s how I feel, f—k you.”

Sammi made her official Family Vacation debut in season 6 after previously declining to appear on the reality TV show. When she did return, it was Angelina who helped orchestrate the arrival.

“Have you told the girls that you DM’ed me?” Sammi told Angelina during the season 6 premiere, which aired in January 2023.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.