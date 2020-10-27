Gym, tan, quarantine? The cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is back and they’re just as wild as ever in the first trailer for season 4 — even with coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

Fans got an inside look at how the Jersey Shore family survived filming in a quarantine bubble in a clip released by MTV on Monday, October 26.

“I rented the whole hotel!” Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio said in the beginning of the teaser, as he shouted from the balcony of a massive hotel where the cast shot the upcoming season. DelVecchio, 40, was also showed driving his car with mannequins as passengers, all of which were wearing face masks amid the pandemic.

Angelina Pivarnick revealed that “it’s not good between me and the girls” following her wedding drama, before pregnant Deena Cortese was shown saying, “just let it go away.”

Viewers also got a glimpse at Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino reflecting on his relationship with his squad 11 years after their first season of the reality show aired in 2009.

“The future of this family is going sideways real quick,” he admitted.

Vinny Guadagnino noted that he had “a feeling it’s going to get a little crazier here” as his Uncle Nino showed up at the resort.

The new season, which premieres on “Jerzday,” November 19, will also feature DelVecchio’s girlfriend, Nikki Hall, whom he kisses in the trailer, and Sorrentino’s wife, Lauren Sorrentino.

Noticeably absent from the teaser was Nicole “Snooki” Polozzi, who announced her departure from the show in December 2019.

“I hate being away from the kids,” the Celebrity Apprentice alum said at the time. “I don’t like partying three days in a row. It’s just not my life anymore.”

Jenni “JWoww” Farley will, however, be returning to the show alongside OG cast member, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

The cast of the reality series promoted the new season of their show by sharing the clip on their respective social media pages.

“#JSFamilyVacation can’t stop won’t stop … even if we have to rent an entire resort during a pandemic…” Guadagnino, 32, wrote via Instagram.

Us Weekly previously reported that the squad would be filming in Las Vegas following their renewal for season 4 in June.

Mike, 38, teased the show’s return last month, sharing a photo of himself and his wife, 35, standing in front of a private jet.

“ITS HAPPENING #jsfamilyvacation 4 ,” he captioned the post.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation premieres on Thursday, November 19, on MTV at 8 p.m. ET.