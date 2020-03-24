Spilling all! The Jersey Shore women are already open books when it comes to their personal lives, so they all had no problem revealing which celebrities they are crushing on.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Deena Cortese and Angelina Pivarnick stopped by Us Weekly recently to promote the upcoming third season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation. During the interview, they also revealed interesting tidbits about themselves in a game of “Candlelight Confessions,” including Snooki’s celebrity crush and who her husband, Jionni LaValle, would give her a “hall pass” for.

“Well, Jessica Simpson and [Jenna] Dewan,” the Confessions of a Guidette author, 32, told Us. “But if it’s a boy and I had to go a boy route, it was Paul Walker. R.I.P. I love you. Ben Affleck, now, or Tom Holland.”

Farley chimed in to tell Polizzi to “calm down,” joking that the 23-year-old Spider-Man: Far From Home actor is “12.” Polizzi, however, pointed out, “He’s actually of age. I think he’s very adorable and cute.”

Farley, for her part, revealed that she’s crushing on Jason Momoa, who is married to Lisa Bonet. “Hey, boo. I’m still waiting for you to drop that restraining order so we can hang out,” the Rules According to JWoww author, 34, joked.

When Cortese expressed her “love” for Hugh Jackman, she praised the Australian actor for his performance in The Greatest Showman. “He just kills it. He’s so talented. I love Hugh Jackman,” the 33-year-old revealed. “I watched The Greatest Showman a million times.”

Meanwhile, Pivarnick said that her celebrity crush, Leonardo DiCaprio, “was so nice” and “down to earth” when she met him years ago. Despite stating that the 45-year-old Inception actor is “so hot,” she also declared her love for Bachelor alum Peter Weber.

“Oh, my God. Pilot Pete,” the Staten Island native, 33, gushed. “I even told my husband [Chris Larangeira], ‘Sorry babe, but he’s hot.’”

Polizzi, Farley, Cortese and Pivarnick appear on Jersey Shore Family Vacation alongside Vinny Guadagnino, Paul “DJ Pauly D” Delvecchio, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino. The MTV series is a spinoff to Jersey Shore, which aired on the network from 2009 to 2012. The second half of Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s third season premiered on February 27.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi