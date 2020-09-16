Not the political recast America was expecting! Jim Carrey is set to take over the role of presidential candidate Joe Biden on Saturday Night Live during season 46, and the news has left fans of the actor’s predecessor Jason Sudeikis in shambles.

NBC announced the switch-up on Wednesday, September 16. “There was some interest on his part,” executive producer Lorne Michaels told Vulture of Carrey, 58. “And then we responded, obviously, positively. But it came down to discussions about what the take was. He and [head writer and cast member] Colin Jost had a bunch of talks. He and I as well.”

Sudeikis, 44, portrayed Biden, 77, during his time as vice president, which coincided with the comedian’s turn as a cast member. The Horrible Bosses star left the sketch comedy show in 2013 after 10 seasons but returned on several occasions to reprise the role once the politician entered the 2020 presidential race. Woody Harrelson also played the Democratic nominee during season 45.

Fans expressed their concern via Twitter on Wednesday after the casting news broke. “They should just bring back Jason Sudeikis,” one person wrote. “His Biden was great.”

Another user tweeted, “Jason Sudeikis army… we riot at dawn,” while a third viewer complained, “Oh good god, no. What’s wrong with Jason Sudeikis? Unpopular opinion, but [Carrey] is terrible with comedy & impressions. Overdoes everything.”

Jon Favreau, former speechwriter for President Barack Obama, weighed in too: “I’m so angry about this, I was sure they’d bring Sudeikis back.”

Alec Baldwin and Maya Rudolph will reprise their roles as President Donald Trump and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, respectively, leading up to Election Day on November 3.

Saturday Night Live also announced the addition of three new cast members: Lauren Holt, Punkie Johnson and Andrew Dismukes. The show will resume production with a “limited in-studio audience” and air five consecutive new episodes to kick off the season.

The series’ most recent in-studio show took place in early March as the coronavirus pandemic spread. The cast, all of whom will return for the new season, starred in three pre-recorded episodes from home after the production shutdown.

Season 46 of Saturday Night Live premieres on NBC Saturday, October 3, at 11:30 p.m. ET.