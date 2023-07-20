John Stamos made a Bob Saget-approved joke during his appearance on Hot Ones.

“This is what killed Saget,” Stamos, 59, quipped while tearfully eating spicy wings on the show’s Thursday, July 20, episode. (Saget previously appeared in a November 2017 episode of the popular YouTube series.)

Following the dark joke, Stamos clarified Saget “would do that joke if he was alive to me,” adding, “He wouldn’t have waited a year and a half either. He would say the worst things.”

Stamos starred alongside Saget on the beloved sitcom Full House from 1987 to 1995. Saget passed away at the age of 65 in January 2022 following a stand-up comedy performance in Florida. His cause of death was later revealed to be blunt head trauma caused by an accidental fall in his Ritz Carlton hotel room.

At the time of his former costar’s death, Stamos tweeted that he was “broken” and “gutted” by the news. “I am in complete and utter shock,” he wrote. “I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.”

Later that year, Stamos exclusively told Us Weekly that Saget never knew “how loved he was,” adding, “I wish that you could sort of bring him back and sit him down and … you know, read everything, I’m sure he’s seeing everything. ‘Cause I can hear him complain sometimes if I’m very quiet from heaven. He’s like, ‘What, why did you say that, John?’”

Stamos continued to keep Saget’s memory alive during his Hot Ones appearance by recalling an embarrassing story about going to a strip club with Saget and Dave Coulier during the early days of Full House.

“Bob was always very, like, ‘I’m too famous.’ I said, ‘It’s alright. Put a hat on or something. And don’t worry, I know the guys there. I’ll take care of this,’” Stamos shared. Though the trio attempted to remain low-key in the club, it didn’t take long for their presence to be known.

According to Stamos, an announcer stated, “‘And coming here live, look at this, the boys from Full House. Uncle Jesse, Joey and Danny! Give them a big round [of applause].’”

In addition to the funny memory, Stamos revealed that he wasn’t always a fan of being on Full House. After the show was pitched to him as Bosom Buddies with “a couple of kids in the background,” he began to question why the casting process for the kid roles — played by Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen — was taking so long. He later realized why during one of the show’s first table reads.

“Jodie Sweetin, who plays Stephanie, reads her lines and people are dying laughing, I mean, screaming. I was like, ‘What’s happening here?’” he told Hot Ones host Sean Evans. “They couldn’t even hear my lines, they were laughing so hard at her.”

After the table read, he called his agent and asked them to “get me the f—k off this show” — though his opinion of the series changed over time.

“I fought it a long time and then I finally said, ‘What am I doing? It’s a beautiful show we built with sweetness and kindness,’” Stamos noted. “There was no central character on the show, is what I realized. The central character was love. We were the best representation of a loving family and not a normal family. And it was the new normal, was now an unconventional family.”