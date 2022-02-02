A first-time fan! Nearly one month after Bob Saget’s death, John Stamos’ son, Billy, is enjoying watching his dad and the late actor work together on Full House.

“Billy was never interested in Full House and I was perfectly fine with that,” the Grandfathered alum, 58, captioned a Tuesday, February 1, Instagram video showing the 3-year-old watching an episode from season 1. “Bob died, now he’s obsessed! I blame Bob. (And nanny, @tayloraldrich).”

In the social media upload, the little one snacked on the couch with the California native, saying, “This is funny.”

Saget’s wife, Kelly Rizzo, commented on the social media upload, “I love this, John.” Supergirl creator Ali Alder noted that Billy was “sporting Uncle Jesse’s hair,” referencing Stamos’ character in the long-running ABC sitcom, while musician Questlove added, “Oh wow.”

Stamos and Saget starred in Full House from 1987 to 1995, reuniting for Netflix’s revival, Fuller House, from 2016 to 2020.

The Dirty Daddy author died on January 9 in his Orlando, Florida, hotel room amid a comedy tour. Stamos has posted multiple homages via social media to the Pennsylvania native since his passing.

“I’m not ready to accept that he’s gone — I’m not going to say goodbye yet,” the You alum told his Instagram followers last month. “I’m going to imagine him out there, still on the road, doing what he loves with all his heart and humor. He’s standing on stage, killing! Another two-hour set in front of a couple hundred of the luckiest people on the planet. They’re laughing so hard, they weep. On his way to the hotel, he calls his beautiful, loving wife, Kelly. He says he feels 26 again, alive! Then asks her to fix up a picture he wants to post. She tells him it doesn’t need fixing and tells him how handsome he is. He tells her he loves her with every bit of his heart.”

The actor went on to write in the January 11 post that he envisioned Saget missing his daughters — Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer — while going to sleep “smiling.” Stamos concluded, “I know in my heart he’s … still hearing the laughter from a few hours before. I’m just not ready to say goodbye yet. Maybe tomorrow. Maybe.”

The following week, the General Hospital alum wrote via Instagram that his former Fuller House costar “died bright and fierce,” adding, “When I saw his last Instagram post, my first thought was he looked too ‘alive’ to die a few hours later. But when I really thought about it, Bob did it right. We should all want to ‘Die Alive.’ We don’t want to be filled with regret and remorse, forgotten and discarded. We want to be overwhelmed with the privilege of doing what we do best. Bob felt young, energized, grateful and appreciated.”