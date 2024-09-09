Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles are one tight-knit family unit.

Owens, 29, took to social media just hours after making his debut for the Chicago Bears on Sunday, September 8, sharing Biles’ response to his first touchdown of the NFL season.

After Biles, 27, wrote via X that she “almost had a heart attack” watching her husband score for his new team, Owens shared her response via an Instagram Story.

“Love my baby man 😂❤️” Owens wrote alongside footage of his impressive touchdown and a screenshot of the Olympic gymnast’s X post.

Related: Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens’ Relationship Timeline Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are a match made in world-class athlete heaven. The Olympic gold medalist and the NFL player, who was then a Houston Texans safety, met via the dating app Raya in March 2020. “I didn’t know who she was,” Owens told Texas Monthly in June 2021. “I just hadn’t heard of […]

The public shows of support come after a Fox broadcaster who had been commentating the game for the network, called Owens “Mr. Biles.”

In a clip posted via Instagram on Sunday, the broadcaster was heard saying, “Mr. Biles getting in there!” Social media users were quick to pick up on the entertaining call with one user writing in the comments section, “‘Mister Biles getting in there’ is crazy but that’s a super valid acceptable title lol good play Owens.”

The Bears defeated the Tennessee Titans 24-17.

Biles and Owens got married in April 2023 after dating for two years. Ahead of the Bears’ first game of the season, Biles was by her husband’s side during a preseason matchup. She also cheered her husband on when the Bears, who signed Owens for two years earlier this year after the athlete played for the Green Bay Packers in 2023, played the Cincinnati Bengals last month.

Related: Simone Biles Through the Years: From Junior Champ to Gymnastics GOAT Simone Biles is small in stature — just 4-foot-8 — but her reputation looms large. The Texas native started taking gymnastics classes at age 6 and earned an invite to the junior national team camp by 14. She had several world championship gold medals before she made her Olympics debut in Rio de Janeiro at […]

Biles’ appearance at the Bengals game came just days after her return to the United States after the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics. It was there that she became the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history.

The talented sportswoman took home three gold medals and one silver, turning her all-time Olympic medal haul into a grand total of 11.

While their sporting careers continue to take center stage, Biles and Owens also revealed their personal lives are a high-priority work in progress.

The pair are currently building their “dream home” in Texas, posing together for a sweet mirrored selfie shared via Biles’ Instagram Stories on August 31.

Related: Every Celeb Spotted at the 2024 Paris Olympics: Jimmy Fallon and More Several stars have chosen to come out to support the stellar athletes competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Kelly Clarkson covered the opening ceremony for NBC along with Mike Tirico and Peyton Manning on July 26, which included performances from stars such as Lady Gaga and Céline Dion. During Dion’s powerful performance, which marked her […]

The snap captured the couple inside their new home, which is still under construction, with Biles captioning the moment, “Building our dream home. So lucky to do this thing called life with you.”

It followed Biles sharing earlier progress on their home build via Instagram on August 22. “House meetings all day,” she wrote over a selfie taken during her busy schedule, which included overseeing landscaping, pool plans, audio and security systems and more.