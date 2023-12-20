Josh Peck has an unexpected connection to the Bravo universe through Kristen Doute.

“I’ve known Kristen Doute since I was 20,” Peck, 37, shared on the Tuesday, December 19, episode of the “Viall Files” podcast. “[At the time], my best friend’s older brother was like, ‘I met this girl on MySpace. She’s coming over tonight.’ We’re at his bombed out apartment in North Hollywood and this girl comes in.”

Peck recalled Doute, 40, making a very memorable entrance, adding, “Kristen — I mean she’s still [like that] — but then she was a smokeshow. We were like, ‘Gary, who is this girl you met on the internet? This is not normal. It’s 2007.’ And he’s like, ‘She’s cool and she’s from Michigan.'”

Peck clarified that he met Doute before her stint on Vanderpump Rules.

“She really became embedded with us and she just hung out with us. She’s dating Gary and they break up because she cheats on Gary with [Tom] Sandoval. Then she cheats on Sandoval with Gary,” he claimed.

Peck was joined by his wife, Paige O’Brien on the podcast. O’Brien, 33, pointed out that Doute’s now-exes connected the dots about her overlapping relationships. “Didn’t Gary and Sandoval figure it out and they got in contact? They were like, ‘Are we dating the same girl?'” she noted. “They kept going back and forth. I love you Kristen.”

Doute laughed off the drama from her past, writing via Instagram comments, “😂 i love you too @paigeobrienn @shuapeck.”

Peck and Doute discussed their 15-year friendship earlier this year when they appeared on each other’s podcasts. (The former Nickelodeon star cohosts the “Good Guys” podcast with his friend Ben Soffer while Doute created “Sex, Love and What Else Matters” with her boyfriend, Luke Broderick.)

“We have stayed in touch because my wife is now basically closer with Kristen,” Peck noted on the “Good Guys” in May. “She’s the biggest Vanderpump Rules fan on Earth.”

Doute shared a similar story to Peck at the time, explaining, “I was dating Tom Sandoval and Gary at the same time for a period of time.”

Bravo viewers are familiar with Doute’s messy love life. She dated Sandoval from 2007 to 2013 until it was revealed she slept with his best friend Jax Taylor.

Sandoval moved on with Ariana Madix and they were together for nearly a decade before news broke in March that he cheated with Raquel Leviss. Despite previously accusing Sandoval of cheating on her with Madix, 38, Doute publicly showed support for her friend.

“I don’t know why I feel like I need to make this clear, but there’s so many people right now wondering if this is making me happy,” Doute said via her Instagram Story in March. “And you guys, Ariana and I’ve been really good friends for many, many years now. So, I am team Ariana — all day, every day. That’s what’s up.”

Two months later, Doute slammed Bravo fans who claimed Madix deserved to be cheated on after their past drama. “I’m the one who gets to say this, nobody else’s opinions matter, it was not the same,” she said on her podcast, noting that she and Madix were “really close” now.

Doute has since found love with Broderick, 32, which fans will get a glimpse of when their Vanderpump Rules spinoff premieres on Bravo. (The former SUR waitress was fired from Vanderpump Rules in 2020 but has since filmed an untitled spinoff with costars Taylor, 44, and Brittany Cartwright.)