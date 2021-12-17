Julia Roberts Hilariously Crashes George Clooney's TV Appearance in Style

Supporting her friend in style! George Clooney‘s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! took a funny turn when Julia Roberts unexpectedly rolled into the shot.

Clooney, 60, was promoting his upcoming film The Tender Bar with costar Daniel Ranieri on Thursday, December 16, when Roberts, 54, joined her friend silently. The Pretty Woman star was rocking a pair of sunglasses as she watched the virtual interview from the seat next to the Academy Award winner.

“Oh, my goodness, wow. Holy moly,” Jimmy Kimmel said when Roberts appeared on the screen. “George, I don’t know if you’re aware of this, but there’s a woman sitting next to you.”

Clooney jokingly looked around before pretending he didn’t see anyone, adding, “I don’t know what you’re talking about, man.” The television host, 54, played along, saying, “Maybe I hallucinated that. It looked like Julia Roberts though.”

Roberts and Clooney, who are currently filming the romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise, have previously appeared in several projects together. The duo have shared the screen in Ocean’s Eleven, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, August: Osage County and Money Monster.

The Descendants star previously gushed about getting to work with Roberts during an interview with E! News in May 2015, sharing, “We’ve been really good friends for a really long time and I just adore her.”

The Eat Pray Love actress, for her part, noted that her bond with Clooney changed when they were filming Ocean’s Twelve in 2004. At the time, Roberts recalled getting pranked by her costars, including Brad Pitt and Matt Damon, until she revealed that she was pregnant.

“At George’s house, I remember walking down this path pregnant with Phinn and Hazel and turning the corner, and all the boys were sitting at the table having lunch,” Roberts, who shares three children with husband Danny Moder, told Allure in 2015. “They were like, ‘Oh, come sit down.’ I wasn’t allowed to walk the stairs.”

She continued: “It was such a sweet shift in our relationships because originally, it was all pranks and teasing each other. And here I am pregnant, so it’s like pulling out my chair and just making sure I have enough water and, ‘Are you feeling OK? You look a little peaked.’ ‘I’m fine.’”

That same year, the My Best Friend’s Wedding star opened up about meeting George’s wife, Amal Clooney, for the very first time.

“We went out to dinner,” the Golden Globe winner shared with Extra at the time. “George doesn’t need my approval, but I am quite enamored of her.”