A peek into his future? Just weeks after Justin Bieber married Hailey Baldwin in a New York City courthouse, the “Baby” crooner was spotted in Los Angeles with a baby stroller — filled with four-legged friends!

The 24-year-old singer posed with two furry canine’s at Paty’s Restaurant on Saturday, October 20. Bieber looked casual in shorts, a Toronto Maple Leafs hat and Chicago Bulls T-shirt.

The Canada native gave the pups a sweet pet in a picture posted to Instagram by the owner. “Spending the day with uncle justin,” the pet parent captioned the post which also tagged the two dog named Honey Bunny and Lily Billie. Baldwin, 21, was not present for the adorable run in.

Bieber’s solo outing comes less than two months after Us Weekly confirmed that he wed the model in NYC on September 13. The two then jet-setted around the world and packed on the PDA before returning to the States, where they’ve been enjoying their time in Los Angeles.

Earlier this month, the duo “simultaneously said yes” when restaurant-goer Nona Melkon asked the newlyweds if they were married during a date at Joan’s on Third in Studio City. “They were both very happy and kind,” Melkon gushed to Us Weekly. “He told me that she’s his angel. They were super sweet!”

The Drop the Mic host filed to trademark the name Hailey Bieber on October 19, for a clothing company venture, seemingly confirming her new last name.

Weeks prior, Bieber — who popped the question to his love during a vacation to the Bahamas in July — also subtly confirmed their marriage during a trip to Stratford Perth Museum in Ontario, Canada, where he introduced Baldwin as his wife.

