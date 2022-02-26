Feeling emotional. While Kacey Musgraves had been gearing up for the last show as part of her Star-Crossed: Unveiled tour, she announced its cancelation with a heavy heart.

“Hey everyone. I’m extremely sad to say tonight’s show in Toronto has to be canceled,” the “Breadwinner” songstress, 33, wrote via Instagram Story on Friday, February 25. “The trucks that house vital parts of our production were unable to make it due to very inclement weather through the night.”

She added in her post: “Without them there is literally no way to put on this show. Refunds will automatically be issued to the original method of payment. I’m so genuinely sorry for any inconveniences and disappointment. 🖤”

Musgraves kicked off her 12-stop Star-Crossed: Unveiled tour in Saint Paul, Minnesota in January following the release of her Star-Crossed album. The Texas native’s fifth studio album was released in September 2021.

“People have come to know me as someone who really speaks my mind,” the Grammy nominee told The New York Times in August 2021 about her LP, which was inspired by her split from Ruston Kelly. “Why is it easier to tell an entire crowd of people what I think than someone who is really close to me? I wasn’t going to be a real country artist without at least one divorce under my belt. I was worried that one song may speak more loudly than another in an emotional sense.”

The “Rainbow” performer and Kelly, 33, previously announced their separation in July 2020.

“We believe that we were put into each other’s lives for a divine reason and have both changed each other infinitely for the better,” the exes, who married in October 2017, wrote in a statement to the Associated Press at the time. “The love we have for each other goes far beyond the relationship we’ve shared as husband and wife. It’s a soul connection that can never be erased.”

Musgraves has since moved on with poet Cole Schafer.

“Happiest birthday to my Capricorn twin flame partner-in-crime,” the country singer gushed via Instagram Story in January. “My southern Indiana angel boy. My favorite sexy-ass coffee companion and magic maker. You’re able to be goofy as f—k and also genuinely someone who is *actually* making this world [sic] a better place to exist. Also your cooking turns me on. Celebrating you today and every day.”

She added in her social media upload: “Thank you for supporting me and loving me the way you do. It is unmatched. May everyone else be blessed with a tiny crumb of your big d—k energy today.”

