Kaitlyn Bristowe Jason Tartick Loves My Chemistry With Artem Chigvintsev

Cheering her on! Kaitlyn Bristowe hasn’t sensed a shred of jealousy from boyfriend Jason Tartick over her connection with Dancing With the Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev.

The former Bachelorette, 35, spoke with Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, October 5, shortly after earning the first 9 of the season for her romantic Viennese Waltz with the DWTS pro, 38. The dance was dedicated to Tartick, 31, who has been Bristowe’s fiercest supporter throughout the competition so far.

“He’s such a little cutie,” the Canadian reality star gushed over the banker, who she began dating in January 2019. “I don’t know what’s gotten into Jason, but he’s like become a little softy lately and I love seeing that side of him. He’s so supportive and so sweet and he’s [been] so proud of me this whole time, so to dedicate a dance to him … I was so happy to do that. And I knew it would mean so much to him.”

Bristowe teased details of her sentimental dance in a loving Instagram post on Sunday, October 4, revealing that she and Chigvintsev were performing to her and Tartick’s favorite Luke Combs song. “He has been so supportive of my dreams and I’m so excited to dedicate it to him,” she wrote at the time.

The standout performance struck a chord with Bristowe’s beau, who was moved to tears after watching the emotional moment. “He just talked about how great it was,” Bristowe told Us. “He loves [mine and Artem’s] partnership. He’s like, ‘You guys just have such good chemistry on the dance floor,’ and he loves Artem’s choreography, as I always say I do, and every time he’s blown away with how the dance goes. He’s like, ‘You guys just dance so beautifully,’ and he loved it.”

Before sparking a romance with the season 14 Bachelorette alum, Bristowe was engaged to Shawn Booth for three years. In November 2018, the exes confirmed they called it quits. Earlier this year, the spin instructor told Us that being with Tartick is “the healthiest relationship” she’s ever had — and that getting engaged “feels like the natural next step.”

Planning for a future together amid the coronavirus pandemic has proven to be a challenge, but the Bachelor Nation couple is still looking forward to what’s next.

“I’ve never been the kind of girl who, like, dreamt of my wedding day and my dress. And I don’t know why, I just never thought that way,” she said on Monday. “But Jason’s … I don’t know if he’s traditional in that way, but he’s like, ‘Yeah, you get engaged and then you get married and then you have babies,’ and I’m like, ‘Or you just have babies and you get married when the time’s right.'”

Chigvintsev, who recently welcomed his first child with fiancée Nikki Bella, reassured his partner, “It will happen when it’s supposed to happen.”