Is finding love in the stars for Kate Gosselin? Well, the single lady encounters some “frustration” throughout one not-so-romantic outing during the Kate Plus Date premiere episode airing Monday, June 10.

In Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek, the mother-of-eight reenters the dating scene by having her first date in nearly a decade with Stephen. Kate joins Stephen for a date at a cooking class, which relationship expert Rachel DeAlto regards as an “enjoyable” and “intimate” activity. However, what results is Gosselin appearing less than amused as she has to guide Stephen through their pizza-making process.

“That part was fine, I guess — the fact that I had to, like, teach him,” Gosselin, 44, says in a solo interview. “I guess that was really sort of, like, my means to an end. Like, the sooner, like, he can get it … the sooner we can get out of here, really.”

Stephen did not think Gosselin was “frustrated” with him during their messy date. “I didn’t feel it, anyway. What’s to be frustrated with? I’m so easy to be around,” he says in an interview with a producer.

Gosselin shares in a separate interview that she has “bucket loads of frustration” during her date with Stephen.

“I think that she is the worst possible person on the planet at hiding her emotions,” Gosselin’s daughter Mady reveals in a separate interview. “Like, if she feels something, like, you see it on her face immediately.”

Before tackling the dating world on Kate Plus Date, audiences first became familiar with Gosselin as a mother of sextuplets and twins on Kate Plus 8 — formerly Jon & Kate Plus 8. The reality series originally followed her marriage with then-husband Jon Gosselin as they raised eight children, but would later chronicle Kate’s life as a divorced mother as the series was renamed.

On Kate Plus Date, Kate will be tasked with going on dates with 10 bachelors throughout the six-part series. Each date will include an interactive activity and an intimate component that will allow for the pair to really get to know each other. After wrapping her 10 dates, she will have to choose two men to take on a second date.

Kate Plus Date premieres on TLC Monday, June 10, at 10 p.m. ET.

