Kate Gosselin’s latest date on Kate Plus Date must have been living under a rock, as he was shocked to learn that the reality star is the mother of eight kids.

In Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek, the Kate Plus 8 alum ventures out on an intimate dining experience with a new potential suitor. Sparks appear to fly between the pair at first, as the Italian bachelor confesses in a solo interview how “wonderful” it was they able to share this moment.

Gosselin, 44, is impressed by her date Rosario’s rich traveling history that eventually led him to stay put in the States after a two-week vacation in San Diego.

“Well, I see myself traveling,” she admits in a separate interview. “So I definitely see myself with a person who enjoys traveling and is well-traveled and has travel knowledge.”

As the pair bond over their interest in world exploration, Gosselin shares how she has “joked” about staying in places she “fell in love with” while vacationing and how her kids call her out for never following through with said desire. She then notes how she and her children “need to” visit Europe, to which her date asks how many children she has.

When Gosselin confesses to having eight kids, her potential flame seemingly appears stunned by the news — to the point where Rosario seeks further clarification and repeats his initial question.

“Once I answered him the second time, ‘Yes, I have eight kids,’ there was, like… I sensed a — yes, shock. I, of course, I’m used to [that],” she shares in an interview.

While her potential beau is apparently taken aback by Gosselin’s news, he soon discloses his thoughts on the matter.

“She looks wonderful, you know, in shape. I was expecting kids, but not eight, honestly,” he says in a solo interview. Gosselin then answers his questions about her children’s ages, and he admits to not having any kids.

Gosselin shares eight children with her ex-husband, Jon Gosselin: 18-year-old twins Madelyn and Cara and 15-year-old sextuplets Collin, Hannah, Alexis, Joel, Leah and Aaden.

The latest episode of Kate Plus Date airs on TLC Monday, June 17, at 10 p.m. ET. For more about Gosselin’s hilarious date, check out the video above!

