Keanu Reeves spun out on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway while making his professional auto-racing debut.

Reeves, 60, hit the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Toyota GR Cup Series on Saturday, October 5, in his first professional race. About halfway through the 45-minute race, Reeves spun out onto the grass on the exit of Turn 9. But, since there was no collision, he could re-enter the race and continue driving without injury.

The Matrix star—who drove a red No. 92 BRZRKR car promoting his graphic novel The Book of Elsewhere—qualified 31st out of 35 cars and finished the race in 25th place. According to AP News, at one point, Reeves came as high as 21st place and avoided another crash on Turn 14. The action movie star has another race scheduled for Sunday, October 6.

Ahead of the event, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway shared footage via Instagram of Reeves before and after driving his car around the track. “Even movie stars have that itch to compete at the Racing Capital of the World,” the caption read.

Reeves previously competed in a celebrity race during the Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach in 2009, for which he came in first place. It should come as no surprise that Reeves would take an interest in racing, considering his enthusiasm for motorcycles and, generally, going fast. He even cofounded his own custom motorcycle company, ARCH, in 2011.

“I love how riding clears your mind and the feeling of freedom it gives you,” Reeves told Adventure Bike Rider in April 2021. “I’m probably happiest when I’m out on the road going as fast as possible. I can’t explain to you how beautiful it feels to be able to ride through the canyons or be able to take the Pacific Coast freeway and feel the ocean breeze. I love the feeling.”

Reeves was spotted with his girlfriend, Alexandra Grant, at the MotoGP Liqui Moly Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland in July for a rare public outing. During the event, Reeves waved the checkered flag and even observed the race from the service road while on the back of his own motorcycle.

“Keanu is very soft-spoken in his everyday life, but he has a great dry sense of humor,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly about the actor in 2023. “Keanu loves riding his motorcycle and playing his bass. He has some friends who jam together, and he loves going out for bike rides on his own to clear his head. Keanu also loves horseback riding to get away from the Hollywood craziness.”

Reeves and Grant have been together since they met at a party in 2009. “They see themselves as soulmates, an insider exclusively told Us of the couple in June. “They’re shy by nature so there’s no overintensity or jealousy on either side. Alexandra appreciates that Keanu is a total gentleman who encourages her to pursue her passions, while he says she’s one of the kindest people he’s ever met.”