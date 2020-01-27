Riding solo. Keith Urban attended the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26, without his leading lady, Nicole Kidman.

The “Blue Ain’t Your Color” singer, 52, was a presenter for music’s biggest night, but he was missing his wife, 52, who stayed home because she was feeling under the weather.

“My wife is home with the flu,” the Australian singer told People TV on the red carpet ahead of the show. “A lot of that going around.”

Even though “The Fighter” crooner couldn’t be there to watch over the Big Little Lies star, he revealed that she was being tended to by the other ladies in his life — his daughters, Sunday Rose, 11, and Faith, 9.

“She’s in good hands. She’s at home with our girls tonight and I’m heading home ASAP,” he said before adding that when he’s there he does “[his] best” to care for her.

The couple last stepped out together at the 2020 Golden Globes on January 5 and showed some PDA as they posed for photos together. A week prior, on December 29, the father of two shared a rare glimpse into his life in Sydney via Instagram with photos of him kissing his wife.

“Sydney- we had the BEST Christmas, and the shows were a blast !!!” Urban wrote on the two pictures at the time. “THANK YOU ALL.!!!! Here come OUR roaring 20’s!!!!”

In July 2019, the Practical Magic actress opened up about her husband using their love life to inspire his music. In the song “Gemini,” Urban sings about her being a “maniac in the bed” and Kidman was a little embarrassed by the whole thing.

“I don’t censor his art, if I can be a muse for it,” the actress said on The Kyle & Jackie O Show’s “Breakfast With the Stars” in July. “It is embarrassing, but at the same time, it’s better than saying, ‘God, I’m so bored. Make an effort, Nicole!’”

Urban and Kidman have been married since 2006.