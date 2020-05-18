All’s well that ends well? Kelley Flanagan fired back at a Bachelor viewer who called Peter Weber’s journey to find love a waste of time.

“You mean to tell me I wasted every Monday instead of studying for this,” a TikTok user commented on Flanagan’s most recent dance video with the 28-year-old pilot.

“Lol you should have been studying!” the 28-year-old attorney quipped back.

Weber sent Flanagan home to continue his relationships with Hannah Ann Sluss, Madison Prewett, Victoria Fuller and Kelsey Weierduring season 24 of the ABC dating series. After ending his engagement to Sluss, 24, and nearly rekindling his romance with Prewett, also 24, Weber traveled to Chicago in March to spent time with Flanagan. The pair also ran into each other in February while the series was still airing.

“My relationship with Kelley has just been a lot of things that have kind of been serendipitous,” Weber said on the “Viall Files” podcast in April. ”You go all the way back to the very beginning, her and I running into each other before any of this started, her getting a sign of running into me. That was crazy. What I don’t know if a lot of people know is, obviously the show happened, it didn’t work out for us on the show. After the show, I was in Miami, I had the opportunity to go to the Super Bowl there with my brother and I ran into her on Saturday night before the Super Bowl.”

Us Weekly broke the news last month that Weber and Flanagan, who were living together at her Chicago apartment, were officially back on. Days later, they made their relationship Instagram official.

“You caught me. Let the adventure begin,” Weber captioned a photo of the pair on May 2.

The duo have continued to document their relationship on social media.

“I know I’m a handful.. good thing you have two hands 😜😘,” Flanagan wrote alongside a pic of Weber holding her on May 12.

The twosome’s parents approve too. In addition to Peter Sr. and Barbara Weber’s sweet comments on their various posts, an insider told Us that “all of their friends and family are so happy for them.”