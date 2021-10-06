Looking on the bright side. Kendall Long is being optimistic after her ex-boyfriend Joe Amabile got engaged to Serena Pitt on the season 7 Bachelor in Paradise finale, which aired on Tuesday, October 5.

“Life’s difficult moments are a lot like takeout food … It’s always better the next day,” Kendall, 30, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, October 6, one day after fans watched Joe, 34, propose to new flame Serena, 23, on the Bachelor spinoff.

The taxidermy enthusiast shared a series of photos of herself laughing while carrying boxes of to-go food in Los Angeles — some of which she dropped — showing off her goofy personality.

“My closest friends and family know me as the one to laugh it off,” she continued. “Sometimes we drop the food and instead of collapsing in the street, paralyzed by what could have tasted so sweet, I break a smile and think … there will always be another cake 🍰.”

Kendall’s silly post seemingly hinted at her uncomfortable surprise appearance on the Bachelor in Paradise finale on Tuesday — just moments before her ex, whom she met on season 5 of the spinoff in the summer of 2018, planned to get down on one knee and profess his love for someone else.

The California native, who announced her split from Joe in January 2020, previously appeared on season 7 of the ABC dating series in hopes of rekindling their romance. Kendall ultimately exited the show during the September 21 episode after telling Joe that she still loved him.

The Chicago native, for his part, explained that he had moved on with Serena and that he wouldn’t have come on the show if he wasn’t sure that his relationship with Kendall was over.

Kendall shocked some fans when she came back one last time on Tuesday’s episode. She spoke with Joe again about their past romance, saying she hoped to have a “closure talk, and to work toward finding a new relationship and hopefully love” when she arrived in Mexico.

“I came down on this beach and was completely, like, surprised by how it made me feel and how overwhelming it was. And I think ultimately, what ended up happening is, I ended up coming here to fully let you go,” she said in the finale. “I’m really excited for you and Serena, and I felt like I couldn’t leave the beach without fully, like, expressing that to you.”

The conversation didn’t damper Joe’s plan to ask Serena to marry him, however. Instead, it clarified how he felt about the Toronto native.

“My ex did just show up on the beach. … If anything, it just made me more confident in how much that I do love you,” Joe told Serena before popping the question. “When I think about forever, you know, that’s scary. And I think about it with you, and I don’t know, it feels right. … Serena Pitt, I love you very much.”

Hours before the finale aired, Kendall joked about trying to distract herself from crying in a funny TikTok video.

“I swear I’m fine today 😅,” she captioned the clip, poking fun at the drama that played out on screen. “#dontcrydontcrydontcry #dontcrytoday #everythingisfine.”

Kendall later took to her Instagram Stories and revealed that there have been “some things that have been a little troublesome this week” and that she was “feeling so tuckered [out],” seemingly hinting at the show ups and downs.

Joe and Serena, meanwhile, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday that they don’t have any “resentment” toward Kendall after her continued interference with their relationship.

“It was a little confusing,” Joe said during a joint interview with his fiancée. “The timing, I would say, wasn’t the best. I was just really focused on Serena and getting to that moment. I had a ring in my back pocket. So it was more like, ‘OK, I get that you’re here, you know, I wish you the best, but it’s not the time. Now is not the time.’ But I hope she’s happy.”

Serena added that while she wishes Kendall “the best,” right now the pair are focused on their own relationship. “We followed our hearts!” she told Us of their whirlwind romance. “We did things out of order, we’re going to do the move and then, you know, maybe in a year we’ll start talking about wedding stuff.”