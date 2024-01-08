Kevin Costner made up for lost time at the 2024 Golden Globes — and looked sleek on the red carpet — after missing the 2023 awards show.

Costner, 68, walked the red carpet solo on Sunday, January 7, at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. He wore a classic black tuxedo, complete with a neat bow tie and a crisp white shirt. He also added a little flair at one point, whipping on his sunglasses and flashing a peace sign at the gathered crowd as he entered the venue.

Costner was previously announced as one of the A-list presenters for the Sunday, January 7, ceremony. His appearance at this year’s show appeared to be a do over for the actor who announced in January 2023 that he couldn’t attend the Globes because of flooding near his home in Santa Barbara, California. (Forbes reported at the time that 17 people had died and thousands were evacuated in the area.)

“Yesterday, we had to pull the kids out of school, and in Santa Barbara, this is the second time in five years … the freeways flooded out,” Costner explained via an Instagram video. “We found ourselves on the wrong side of town and couldn’t get back last night. We couldn’t even get back to the house this morning in time, with the freeways closed.”

Related: The Best Red Carpet Fashion From the 2024 Golden Globes The 2024 Golden Globes have commenced! The biggest names in TV and film have blessed Us with their style sense at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 7. From gorgeous gowns to dapper suits, viewers were able to feast their eyes on some serious fashion — especially after the 2023 […]

The Yellowstone star apologized for not being there in person, sharing, “Nobody’s sadder than us that we can’t be there at the Golden Globes.” He added that his then-wife, Christine Baumgartner, “had a beautiful dress, I was looking forward to walking down the red carpet with her.”

Not everyone was sympathetic for Costner, however, including presenter Regina Hall. When Hall, 53, announced Costner as the best actor in a drama series winner for his portrayal of John Dutton on Yellowstone, she poked fun at his situation.

Related: See Which Stars Brought Their Family Members to the Golden Globes Family night at the Golden Globes! Austin Butler, Selena Gomez, Laura Dern and more stars have brought their loved ones as their plus-ones to the awards show over the years. For the 2023 ceremony, Butler brought his sister, Ashley Butler, as his date for the special occasion, instead of walking the red carpet with girlfriend […]

“No, this is a sad story right now. He’s stuck in Santa Barbara. Let’s pray everyone,” Hall quipped. She then took on a more serious tone, adding, “Everyone, we do, we pray and we hope everyone affected by these storms remains safe. I’m gonna set that award right there, on your behalf, Kevin.”

Costner celebrated his win at home with Baumgartner, 49, and their three children, Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13. (Costner also shares daughters Annie, 39, and Lily, 37, and son Joe, 35, with ex-wife Cindy Silva and son Liam, 27, with ex Bridget Rooney.)

He recalled the night’s festivities via Instagram in February 2023 as he unboxed his trophy for fans to see.

“My wife — with 30 bucks — went down to the store, I’ll never forget this, and she bought about 30 balloons because it was just going to be us and our family in the den watching the Golden Globes,” Costner recounted of the night, noting Baumgartner tried to cheer him up after they were forced to skip the show. “Something we imagined ourselves being there, something I dreamed about to be nominated as an actor, it was really important to me and we couldn’t be there.”

Costner proceeded to watch the show on the couch with his family, saying, “My kids heard our names be called and we weren’t at one of the greatest parties in the world [like] we wanted to be, but we found ourselves together as a family.”

Related: Kevin Costner's Ups and Downs Through the Years: Divorces and More Taking the good with the bad. Kevin Costner has garnered critical acclaim as both an actor and a director, but he’s faced his fair share of personal hardships. During a July 1995 interview with the Seattle Times, the Postman star opened up about his 1994 divorce from Cindy Silva after 16 years of marriage. At […]

A lot has changed for Costner since his 2023 Golden Globes win, starting with his split from Baumgartner, who filed for divorce in May 2023 after 18 years of marriage. Following a contentious legal battle, which included a lot of back and forth over child support, the exes finalized their divorce in September 2023.

Costner has since moved on with Jewel. The pair were first linked in December 2023 after being spotted in the Caribbean together. However, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that they have been seeing each other for some time.

“Kevin and Jewel had an extremely high opinion of each other and have always gotten along great,” the insider said last month. “They check a lot of boxes for each other.”

Costner and Jewel, 49, have run in the same social circles for years, the source explained, adding, “Kevin just wants to go with the flow — and so does she. But the consensus is that he’s found a real keeper in Jewel and that this has the makings of something that could be very special.”