Bros for life? Kevin Jonas crashed Nick Jonas‘ Saturday Night Live hosting debut to ask his brother some important questions about the Jonas Brothers‘ future.

Nick, 28, took center stage to deliver his monologue during the Saturday, February 27, episode, recalling his days growing up in New Jersey and giving a nod to his 33-year-old brother.

“I grew up not far from here, over in New Jersey,” the “Spaceman” singer shared. “Thank you for wooing and not cursing. But I love Jersey. It’s where me and my brothers grew up. And my brother Kevin is actually in the audience tonight.”

Oldest Jonas brother Kevin stood up and took his moment in the spotlight, questioning Nick about the band.

“I’m honestly so excited to be here and support you,” he said of the SNL host and musical guest. “And also, I got to ask: Are we good? Because I see you’re doing a lot of solo stuff. Are we still a band?”

“Of course,” he responded. Kevin then asked, “Are you sure? Because I just bought a house.”

Nick vowed, “Kevin, the band is still together. I promise.”

The band split in 2013, with Nick taking responsibility. They got back together in 2019, releasing their fifth studio album, Happiness Begins. Nick continued to make music of his own, however. He is currently awaiting the release of his solo album titled Spaceman on March 12. He performed the album’s title track and a new song titled “This Is Heaven” during his appearance on SNL.

Nick has performed on the sketch show in the past but has never hosted. He joins previous weeks’ hosts John Krasinski, Dan Levy, Regina King and Regé-Jean Page in hosting for the first time during season 46 of SNL. The Bridgerton star, who hosted the February 20 episode, left a note for Nick ahead of his debut.

“Just have the BEST time Nick!” the note, which Nick showed off via Instagram Story, read. The “Sucker” singer added, “That’s the plan!” in his caption. “Thanks for the note @regejean.”

Nick’s wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, wasn’t present for Nick’s SNL hosting debut but was watching along from London. She celebrated her husband’s accomplishment, sharing a photo of him on the show via her Instagram Story on Saturday. “Hubbbbyyyyy crushed it on @nbcsnl @nickjonas,” she captioned the photo, adding an emoji with heart eyes, a skull and a red heart.

She previously celebrated his SNL hosting gig by sending him balloons, one of which read “Congratulations Nick.” The singer showed off her kind gesture via his Instagram Story one week before his debut.

“My wife surprised me (all the way from London) with this today. Thank you @priyankachopra you’re the best,” he captioned the snap. “SNL here we come!”