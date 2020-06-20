Team Tristan? Kim Kardashian has noticed a change in Tristan Thompson one year after his split from her sister Khloé Kardashian amid a cheating scandal.

The KKW Beauty founder, 39, told Scott Disick about her dinner with Thompson, 29, in a bonus clip from season 18 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Kim’s outing with the Cleveland Cavaliers player was featured on a February episode of the E! series.

“He’s, like, honestly so nice,” the Skims founder told Disick, 37. The Flip It Like Disick star added, “He made mistakes, but I feel like he’s trying really hard.”

Kim replied, “He’s really trying really hard. And it’s been a full year of him as a different person.”

Disick noted that it was best for the family to remain on good terms with Thompson, who shares 2-year-old daughter True with Khloé, 35.

“To be in that place and feel like everybody in the family that he just had a kid with hates him would be, like, a horrible feeling,” the Talentless founder said. “No matter what, he’s still within the family.”

Kim revealed to Khloé on the February episode that she had made dinner plans with Thompson while they both were visiting New York City.

“I was leaving The Mercer Hotel and then I get a call on my cell phone from Tristan,” the reality star explained. “He was like, ‘Oh, my God, I’m right next door … what are you doing?’ I was like, ‘I’m going to go have dinner with my friends.’ So I was like, ‘Do you want to come?'”

The Good American cofounder appeared shocked that her sister had extended the invite.”You invited him to dinner?” she responded. “I think you gotta do what’s best for you. If you want him to have a drink, at the end there’s nothing wrong with that. That’s beyond generous of you.”

Khloé and Thompson ended their three-year relationship in February 2019 after the NBA player was caught cheating on her with Kylie Jenner‘s then-best friend, Jordyn Woods. Thompson had previously been unfaithful to Khloé while she was pregnant with their daughter in April 2018.

A source told Us Weekly in February that the pair have maintained an amicable relationship for the sake of their daughter.

“They are happily coparenting,” the insider said at the time. “There are no plans for them to get back together.”

Us confirmed in March that Khloé and Thompson have been quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A source told Us at the time, “Khloé doesn’t have bad or negative feelings toward Tristan at this point. Being quarantined has made her have a soft spot for him, and she knows he will always be part of her life in some way because he is True’s dad. Khloé has been open and receptive toward Tristan.”

A second insider added that the twosome have been “very much acting like a couple” in self-isolation.