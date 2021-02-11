Back on? Kim Kardashian tells her siblings that she caught Kourtney Kardashian looking cozy with ex Scott Disick in a clip from the upcoming final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“You guys, I came over here in the morning a few days ago and I saw Kourtney and Scott asleep together on the couch,” Kim, 40, dishes to Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. “They were, like, separate. They weren’t spooning on the couch or anything. … They weren’t far away though.”

The Good American cofounder, 36, reveals that Penelope — Kourtney and Disick’s daughter — stayed with her the previous night. “Kourt asked if I could have a sleepover with [Penelope] because she’s been asking for so long,” Khloé added, wondering who else was with Kourtney, 41, and the New York native, 37.

When Jenner, 25, asks if it’s possible that the former couple had rekindled their romance, Kim replies, “I don’t know, maybe.”

Kourtney and the Flip It Like Disick alum dated on and off from 2006 to 2015. Along with Penelope, 8, they share sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6. Since calling it quits with the Talentless founder, Kourtney has been linked to Younes Bendjima and Travis Barker. Disick, for his part, dated Sofia Richie from 2017 until their August 2020 split and moved on with Amelia Gray Hamlin two months later.

“I mean, Scott’s single right now,” the Revenge Body host says in the clip. “If he fully moves on — like, has a baby and does that [with someone else] — she’s going to freak out. What’s the harm in trying? The worst that will happen is they’re like, ‘You know what? We don’t vibe with this.'”

While the Poosh founder and Disick have each dated other people, they’ve remained close through the years and have worked hard to be cordial coparents. Kim says that the exes might be nervous to pursue a relationship again because they’ve gotten to such a good place.

“I think they’re afraid that they’re going to mess up their good coparenting,” she tells her sisters.

Fans wondered whether the duo might get back together last year after they spent time together on family vacations and were caught flirting on social media. A source previously told Us Weekly in October that Kourtney and her ex “will always have a playful relationship with each other and love for each other,” but are just “focused on coparenting successfully” for now.

“They know when they post pictures of each other, leave comments on each other’s posts, etc. [that] their fans love it,” the insider said at the time. “And the attention is fun and cute to them.”

The final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres Thursday, March 18, on E! at 8 p.m. ET.