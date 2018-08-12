Things just got a whole lot juicier. Tune-in Sunday at 9|8c to see what the future holds for #KUWTK. pic.twitter.com/gQIsaVFOHv — Kardashians on E! (@KUWTK) August 10, 2018

Leaving the show? Kim Kardashian hinted that her sister Kourtney may be making an exit from their long-running E! series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, in a new trailer posted to the show’s official Twitter account on Saturday, August 11.

“I don’t even want to be around my sisters. They just don’t have my back,” Kourtney, 39, proclaims in the clip.

The footage then cuts to Kim, 37, who says, “She can’t commit to filming a season,” before showing Kourtney crying.

“I’m not up for it,” the former Dash owner says, to which sister Khloé Kardashian responds, “Then get out.”

The trailer follows another clip posted by E! Friday that saw Kourtney refusing to go to counseling with her siblings. “My therapist just said this will start to happen. People that you’re close to you’ll probably have some arguments with them,” she said. “I don’t think we need to go to therapy, to be honest, to solve our problems. I think we should just talk.”

The sisters’ feud initially began when Kourtney had a scheduling conflict with Kim over the family’s annual Christmas card photo shoot, prompting the KKW Beauty founder to curse her out and criticize her work ethic.

“No one wants you in the f—king shoot so get the f—k out of here,” she yelled, later saying aloud, “I need Kourtney to not be so f—king annoying with a stick up her ass like she runs this s—t because she doesn’t. She’s the least exciting to look at.”

The comment was a hurtful one for Kourtney, who cried to sister Khloé, 34: “You don’t say things like that.”

The eldest Kardashian sister was still upset when Kim held her baby shower for now 6-month-old Chicago West in November, leading her to skip the event.

“I really hoped Kourtney was gonna get over herself, but she didn’t, so I don’t think she’s big on family, cause if she was, she’d be at my shower,” Kim said during the show’s season 15 premiere on August 5.

The women continued to squabble on Twitter as the show aired, with Kourtney admitting that the way they “criticize and judge” one another had no longer become acceptable. “I taught @kimkardashian how to fight dirty,” she wrote. “But people grow, and just because we’ve always done it, doesn’t make it OK. This season you will see the Kourtney who has feelings.”

