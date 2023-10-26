Kris Jenner empathizes with Tristan Thompson — despite his infidelity — due to her own affair during her marriage to the late Robert Kardashian.

During a new episode of The Kardashians, which started streaming on Thursday, October 26, Kris, 67, used her own experience with infidelity to relate to daughter Khloé Kardashian‘s ups and downs with Tristan, 32.

“What happens if he moves on? How are you going to feel about that?” Kris asked before elaborating on her concerns in a confessional, wondering, “Is she going to regret not getting back with him?”

Khloé, 39, meanwhile, pivoted the subject to Kris’ personal life.

“What was the mindset when you cheated? When you did that with my dad, you had four kids and a family. I know you were really young — which is a big factor,” the Good American cofounder said. “But what was my dad not doing that made you want to look elsewhere?”

Kris and Robert, who shared kids Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob, were married from 1978 to 1991. Following their split, Kris found love with Caitlyn Jenner, with whom she welcomed daughters Kendall and Kylie. Robert, for his part, died of esophageal cancer in 2003 at the age of 59.

In her 2001 memoir, Kris Jenner … and All Things Kardashian, the momager revealed that she had an affair with a soccer player before splitting from Robert. Kris elaborated on what led to her infidelity during Thursday’s episode of the Hulu reality series.

“I think being really young and dumb is something that plays into it, because you don’t really understand the consequences of your actions,” she explained. “I don’t know, because he was such a great husband and such a great dad. I think I fell into a situation where I thought the grass was greener somewhere else. I made a huge mistake [and] that is my life’s biggest regret.”

Kris has since come to terms with her mistakes.

“I am not proud of the way I behaved during that time, but everything happens for a reason. I really do live my life by thinking that God has a plan,” she added. “Without that whole thing happening, there never would have been Kendall and Kylie.”

During the candid conversation, Kris recalled forming a deeper bond with Robert after their divorce.

“Robert and I became best friends [after the split]. We talked on the phone all day long. We helped each other through things all the time. I did have regrets. I thought, ‘Wow, what was I thinking?'” she concluded in the confessional. “So, I just want Khloé to be really careful when she makes these decisions and she has to let somebody go.”

Kris offered her insight as Khloé faced her own issues with Tristan’s infidelity. The pair, who share daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 16 months, began dating on and off in 2016, weathering multiple cheating scandals before ultimately calling it quits for good last year. (He welcomed a baby, son Theo, with Maralee Nichols in December 2022 while preparing for Tatum’s arrival via surrogate with Khloé.)

As the exes navigate coparenting, Khloé admitted she isn’t in a rush to find someone new.

“I already have my happily ever after with my kids. I am totally happy. When you have a partner, I always put that person first and I don’t want to put anyone first but my kids,” she told Kris. “Life is short [and] my kids are only this age for a blink of an eye. I am proud of myself for diving into them as much as I have.”

Khloé made it clear that she isn’t concerned about finding The One, adding, “I just want to enjoy my life with them and if I find a guy then I find a guy. But that is not my top priority and I genuinely don’t want anything right now. I don’t want the responsibility of another person, so give me time.”

In a confessional, Kris praised Khloé for approaching situations differently than she would. “I move very fast and make decisions quickly. Khloé taking her time, that is amazing,” she noted. “I understand where she’s at and that’s a really healthy place. She’s one of the strongest people I have ever met.”

Kris, however, wasn’t the only one who still had questions about where Khloé and Tristan stand. Her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, told Tristan that he was hopeful for their future as well.

“[You are] daddy of the year. You [win] the best father award,” Corey, 42, said on the show. “All the energy you bring to the house — [there] is all this positivity. Then with the kids and everything that is going on, your house is going to be finished and Khloé will be crying. That was good for everyone.”

Khloé reiterated that she isn’t focused on outside opinions when it comes to her dating life.

“I love my mom for so many reasons, but one of the main things that is so beautiful [is] how forgiving she is. A lot of us are in our family. But specifically, since she’s a mom,” she told Malika Haqq over lunch at the end of the episode. “If someone did what Tristan did to my daughter, I would probably castrate them and smile doing it.”

Khloé also surprised her friend by saying she is “not attracted” to Tristan anymore.

“In an ideal world, I wish I was married and we had our family together. That’s what everyone wants. But I am not attracted to Tristan,” she admitted. “I know he is very handsome. Tristan is so handsome. He is a beautiful creature. I am not blind, but I can’t think about kissing him on the lips. None of that is in my wheelhouse.”

Hulu releases new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday.