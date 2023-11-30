Kris Jenner had no idea her daughter Kourtney Kardashian was planning to announce her pregnancy at a Blink-182 concert — until she saw the clip on the news.

On the season 4 finale of The Kardashians, which aired Thursday, November 30, on Hulu, a producer asked Kris, 68, and Khloé Kardashian if they enjoyed how Kourtney, 44, announced her pregnancy news. “Yeah,” Kris said.

“She found out on the news, my mom,” Khloé, 39, chimed in. “She wasn’t very happy. Rightfully so.”

On June 17, Kourt held up a handwritten sign at husband Travis Barker’s Blink-182 show in Los Angeles that read, “Travis, I’m pregnant” as she danced in the crowd with daughter Penelope. The sign took inspiration from the band’s “All the Small Things” music video, where a fan held up a similar poster.

“I woke up, opened my eyes, and right in front of me because we had left the TV on the night before and woke up really early in the morning to see Kourtney holding a sign — and I thought I was being Punk’d,” Kris recalled. “And then I realized it was the ABC News.”

Kris and Khloé were both aware that Kourt was pregnant, but Kourtney hadn’t told her momager that she was going to announce the news to the world.

“When I said on Saturday, ‘Wow, Mom’s feelings are really hurt that you did this, blah blah blah,’ and she was like, ‘I forgot!'” Khloé revealed.

Kris quipped, “She forgot she had a family. That’s what pregnancy brain does. It’s wild how that happens.”

Kourtney, for her part, said it wasn’t an intentional diss. “I just truly didn’t think to invite them to the L.A. concert, and didn’t think that they would care to come,” she explained during her confessional. “And I did tell Khloé about it and she asked me to change it to San Diego.”

However, Kourtney decided to go ahead with her original plan, reasoning that this was her moment. “It’s not about you. It just truly was our way to tell the world and it was about me and Travis, not about anything else,” she shared.

Kris and Khloé were at a San Diego Blink-182 show two weeks later, and Kourtney was overwhelmed by her family’s comments about the temperature and food.

“This is why I don’t invite you guys to stuff — because it’s not about you,” Kourtney griped during her confessional. “Everything becomes about everyone and the way they want to do it and all their complaints, and I’m like, ‘Oh, I see why I didn’t invite you to that other thing.'”

Kourtney and Travis welcomed son Rocky Thirteen earlier this month. He is their first child together but joins several siblings. The Lemme founder shares son Mason, 13, daughter Penelope, 11, and son Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick. Travis shares Landon, 20, and Alabama, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler and is a father figure to her daughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24.

All episodes of The Kardashians season 4 are now available on Hulu.