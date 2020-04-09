The shade never stops for the cast of Vanderpump Rules. Kristen Doute just sent a cryptic — but clear — message about the Bravo series.

“Everyone has a right to be themselves. Everyone has their own version of what’s cute to them. Their style, their quirks, their compassion, whatever it may be,” the 37-year-old T-shirt designer wrote via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, April 8. “You know what’s NOT cute? Being in your 30s and still being a mean girl. Being that age and being an asshole. #PumpRules”

While Kristen didn’t name names, she’s been at odds with Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney for nearly a year. During the Tuesday, April 7, episode of the series, Kristen was visibly upset when she discovered that she wasn’t invited to Las Vegas for Katie and husband Tom Schwartz’s second wedding.

“This is super hurtful. Honestly, Katie’s just being a bitch,” the James Mae CEO said in a confessional after learning about the trip. “I feel like Katie has tunnel vision sometimes. It’s Katie’s world of problems and we’re all f—king revolving around it.”

During the Vanderpump Rules aftershow, Katie defended her decision to exclude Kristen from the nuptials, noting she was trying to “salvage” their friendship down the line and not do too much too soon. Schwartz, 37, added that they didn’t want “bad energy” in Sin City.

“She’s like my sister, you know, I love her, but I understood the circumstances,” the TomTom co-owner said. “It’s probably for the best she didn’t come.”

As for Kristen’s potential invite to Stassi’s upcoming wedding to Beau Clark, the Next Level Basic author revealed her former friend’s comments on the aftershow about her career isn’t helping her case.

“It’s the Vanderpump Rules aftershow with Kristen and Brittany Cartwright and Kristen went in on my career and basically said I’m going to come crashing down. Nobody is going to want to listen to my podcast when I’m 40 years old,” Stassi said on her “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast last month. “Don’t expect a wedding invitation and wonder why weren’t friends when you’re sitting there on an aftershow talking about me that way.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.