That tea, though! Kristin Cavallari was painted as the villain on The Hills — but not all of her story lines were real.

The Very Cavallari star, 32, opened up on the Wednesday, April 17, episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen when a caller asked her about costar Whitney Port’s recent claim that her Paris trip in 2006 was fake. “This is the first I’m hearing about this,” Cavallari said before she noted that it was before her time on the show, which she joined in 2009.

“I’ve never heard that, but I can tell you, most of my stuff wasn’t real,” the Laguna Beach alum continued. “So, I’m going to take that road and say that maybe it’s true. I’m just happy that more people are finally coming out saying that stuff isn’t real because for the longest time it was only me, so thank you, Whitney!”

Ahead of The Hills: New Beginnings, Port, 34, explained the fake trip — in which Lauren Conrad dramatically backed out of to spend the summer with her then-boyfriend Jason Wahler — during an interview with Vogue last month.

“That was so ridiculous,” The City alum told the publication at the time. “It wasn’t an ideal situation, but I thought, ‘OK, this is good for me because I really was pursuing a career in fashion.’ I thought it showed that I was down and determined to do this. It was very Anne Hathaway as Andy Sachs [from The Devil Wears Prada]. I got dressed up in an airport look and went for it.”

While Port is set to return for the revival of the reality show, neither Cavallari or Conrad are part of the new cast. Cavallari, however, told Us Weekly in March that she “wishes” she could be part of it. “I really do,” she said. “And so it’s just one of those things. I wish I could make a little cameo or something!”

The Hills: New Beginnings will also bring back Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Audrina Patridge, Wahler and Justin “Bobby” Brescia.

