They just won’t let it go. Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian tried to get Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick back together during the Thursday, April 1, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

While Kourtney, 41, insisted they were nothing more than “friends” and Scott, 37, reiterated their relationship was “purely platonic,” that did not stop Kim, 40, and Khloé, 36, from intervening. The Good American cofounder speculated that the Flip It Like Disick star was waiting on her older sister to make the first move and believed he would “do it in two seconds” if given the opportunity. Kim, Khloé and Kendall Jenner — who was also “team Scourt” — then agreed they would be devastated if he had more kids with someone else.

Kim and Khloé ultimately took matters into their own hands, setting up dinner for Kourtney and Scott. They scattered rose petals for the Switzerland-themed meal, a nod to the Poosh founder’s earlier quip that her perfect partner was probably living in the country. “I just joke that I’m going to move to Switzerland,” she explained to her ex, with whom she shares son Mason, 11, daughter Penelope, 8, and son Reign, 6. Although they enjoyed the “date,” Kourtney admitted she felt pressure from her family to be with Scott.

The next morning, Kim and Khloé found the pair in bed together, but Kourtney noted that they jokingly pretended to spend the night together. The prank did little to deter her siblings, as they revealed they were still rooting for her to try again with Scott.

The reality stars were an item from 2006 to 2015. Us Weekly confirmed in January that Kourtney is dating her longtime friend Travis Barker, while Scott has been linked to Amelia Gray Hamlin since October 2020.

Us exclusively revealed in February that Scott is unbothered by Kourtney’s burgeoning romance. “Scott is aware of them being together and is OK with it since she and Scott haven’t been dating for a while,” a source told Us at the time. “He isn’t jealous over their romance because he believes he still has the upper hand being the kids’ father.”

The coparents still have “an incredibly special bond that no one can ever come between,” the insider said, adding that their “history together and love for each other can’t be touched by anyone else, and they both know that.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.