A head-scratcher, for sure. Kyle Richards and Lisa Vanderpump said their piece after Camille Grammer tweeted about Real Housewives of Beverly Hills drama.

The back and forth stemmed from posts Grammer, 50, penned on Wednesday, May 8, in which she agreed with a fan that Richards, 50, was turning on her and she became the “new target” once Vanderpump, 58, stopped filming season 9.

“Wait what’d I miss?” a fan replied on Thursday, May 9. “When did Kyle go after Camille?”

Richards denied the allegation but insisted that she did not want to get into a social media feud with her costar. “I didn’t. I’m as confused as you,” the Halloween actress responded on Thursday. “But I can’t even engage with how ridiculous this is. And frankly I have no interest in getting into a twitter war at my age.”

Another fan chimed in to note Richards appeared to take Teddi Mellencamp’s side in an argument between her and Grammer. “Camille had posted ‘that’s right , I said Teddy [sic] is a know it all’ and Teddi responded ‘it’s Teddi’ I replied ‘mic drop,’” she retorted. “That certainly does not warrant the tweets about me. But I am done trying to understand.”

A third viewer then dragged the Little House on the Prairie alum’s drama with Vanderpump into the mix, slamming her for believing that the Vanderpump Rules star lied to her “when she swore on her kids [sic] lives” that she did not. “It’s actually fine,I don’t care anymore if they don’t believe me,” the SUR restaurateur wrote. “I actually prefer it that way as it shows me what they really thought of me. I’m good.BTW swearing on kids [sic] life is sacred where I am from.”

Richards admitted to Us Weekly on Saturday, May 11, that she still did not understand Grammer’s derogatory tweets. “I have no idea where that was coming from,” she said while attending the Kyle Richards for Allergan Mother’s Day event. “It was completely uncalled for, and that’s the kind of stuff you’re going to be seeing. It’s like season 1 Camille is back in full force.” She added that the longtime cast member is a “people pleaser” who “flip flops.”

Vanderpump has been at the center of multiple feuds throughout the season. Grammer made headlines in April when she mocked the entrepreneur’s teeth, but Vanderpump later accepted the producer’s apology.

Richards, meanwhile, was embroiled in the PuppyGate scandal with her former pal. Us exclusively revealed on Thursday, May 9, that the duo bumped into each other for the first time since the beef, but their exchange was not filmed. Vanderpump told Us of the run-in: “It was OK.”

