Lacey Chabert Defends Hallmark Channel After Candace Cameron Bure's Comments

Not going anywhere. Lacey Chabert publicly showed her support for Hallmark Channel after Candace Cameron Bure addressed her decision to part ways with the network.

“I’m able to be more of who I am here than possibly anywhere else I’ve worked,” Chabert, 40, said in an interview with Vulture, which was published earlier this month.

The actress noted that she was happy with the changes happening behind the scenes, adding, “Any shift I’ve felt has been embracing our creative ideas. And it’s my responsibility to the audience who continue to tune into my movies that I give the best I have to offer. That’s always my mission.”

The Mean Girls star added: “I’ll never abandon what Hallmark means for me, which is that everything is centered around the heart. I don’t think there are any plans for that to change anytime soon.”

The Mississippi native’s comments come one month after Cameron Bure, 46, made headlines after discussing her departure from Hallmark Channel to Great American Family. (The Full House alum first appeared on Hallmark Channel in 2008 and remained at the network for 14 years. Her Aurora Teagarden film series became a staple at the network ahead of her exit.)

“My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them,” Cameron Bure explained to WSJ. Magazine in November about her professional move. “I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment.”

At the time, the former Talk cohost claimed that Hallmark became “a completely different network” after former CEO Bill Abbott stepped down in 2020 amid controversy over the removal of an ad featuring a same-sex couple. (Abbott, 60, went on to become the president and CEO of Great American Media.)

In response to a question about Great American Media’s potential plans to include LGBTQIA+ movies, Cameron Bure replied, “I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core.”

Abbott also weighed in on the network’s programming, saying, “It’s certainly the year 2022, so we’re aware of the trends. There’s no whiteboard that says, ‘Yes, this’ or ‘No, we’ll never go here.’”

That same month, the Fuller House alum clarified her point of view after receiving backlash.

“All of you who know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people,” she wrote via Instagram. “It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone. It saddens me that the media is often seeking to divide us, even around a subject as comforting and merry as Christmas movies. But, given the toxic climate in our culture right now, I shouldn’t be surprised. We need Christmas more than ever.”

Chabert, for her part, offered her insight on Cameron Bure’s controversial statements, saying, “You know what, I wish everybody the best. I really can’t comment on it further other than I care about everybody involved.”

The Baby Daddy alum did not reveal whether she was previously approached to leave Hallmark for GAF. “I’m with Hallmark, and I work for them. I’m so sorry, but I’ll just have to leave it at that,” she shared.