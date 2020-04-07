Making it right. Lady Gaga stopped by The Tonight Show: Home Edition to apologize to Jimmy Fallon for her awkward exit from her previous appearance, during which she was supposed to reveal her upcoming coronavirus-related project.

“I’m so sorry,” the “Poker Face” singer, 34, said on Monday, April 6. “We weren’t quite ready yet, and I really appreciate you being so nice about it, and thank you. I love you, I love your viewers, and everyone at home watching. I just wish everybody well.”

In response, Fallon, 45, said, “We love you all too and it turned out to be really kind of a fun bit for us and got a lot of people talking and a lot of people excited about what we’re about to discuss tonight.”

Meanwhile, the A Star Is Born actress revealed the news she was concealing during last week’s appearance: a celebrity-filled TV special called One World: Together At Home. The event, which is produced through Global Citizen, will be hosted by Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert. Gaga will perform alongside John Legend, Stevie Wonder, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Kacey Musgraves, Lizzo and many more.

“I mean, come on all three of you agreed to join forces for a good cause. I’m so happy [that] NBC, CBS and ABC, everybody’s working together,” Gaga said at the time. “We’ll have artists. We will have lots of different people, we’ll have athletes. We’re also going to have Sesame Street. We’re going to have amazing hosts and actors and the truth is that we’re also going to do a lot of other things that are going to be different and exciting and this is what I really want to do with the show.”

Gaga was initially supposed to reveal the big news during her Tonight Show appearance on April 1. However, the Grammy winner ultimately refrained from speaking on the matter and apologized for not being ready.

“I can’t talk right now, I’m really sorry,” the “Born This Way” singer told the Saturday Night Live alum during their FaceTime call. “It’s just, like, a really weird time.”

She awkwardly left the call, only to FaceTime Fallon once more to ask about moving her return from Friday, April 3, to Monday. “I’m sorry. Can we just move our time? … Can we do it Monday? I promise I’ll do it Monday,” she said.

Fallon laughed and added, “Oh my heavens, you are the busiest person!”

The One World: Together At Home special is slated to broadcast on ABC, NBC and CBS on Saturday, April 18 at 8 p.m. ET. It will also be available to stream through Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, Instagram and more options.