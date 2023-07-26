Lala Kent heard about Garcelle Beauvais‘ decision to unfollow her on Instagram — and she has some thoughts about the situation.

“I always liked Garcelle,” Lala, 32, said of Garcelle, 56, during the Wednesday, July 26, episode of her “Give Them Lala” podcast. “She’s always been kind to me. And then everything happened on Vanderpump with [Garcelle’s son Oliver Saunders‘] ex-wife, and I was just very, very triggered by it. I was like, ‘Oh, I’ve met a hundred of this person and I just don’t like this at all.'”

Oliver, 32, appeared in season 10 of Vanderpump Rules while working as a waiter at Vanderpump à Paris in Las Vegas. After he made out with Raquel Leviss, there were questions about Oliver’s status with estranged wife Samantha Saunders. Samantha, for her part, claimed that she and Oliver hadn’t broken up when the Raquel kiss took place in summer 2022, but Oliver denied her side of the story.

“I just think people like that can sometimes become dangerous to your mental state, especially, and I did not place blame on [Garcelle] for that,” Lala said on Wednesday. “This is who he is or maybe is not, I don’t know. But I thought it was so strange. I don’t even feel like I was very intense when I would say certain things. I mean, y’all saw the reunion. I said, ‘I’m not gonna talk about this, I don’t want to touch on it because I actually do like and respect Garcelle tremendously.’ It was strange to have someone say that they wanted to protect their peace from me.”

Earlier this month, Garcelle revealed that she unfollowed Lala because of what she said about Oliver on Pump Rules. “I didn’t like her comments with Oliver,” Garcelle said during a July 13 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “And I’ve liked Lala up until that point. So, I unfollowed her, and then when we went to Lisa Vanderpump‘s gala for her dogs, we were sitting at the same table as Lala. We got out. We left.”

After Garcelle explained the situation, fellow guest Michelle Buteau praised her decision to leave, saying, “Protect your peace.”

Lala, meanwhile, claimed she didn’t recall sitting with Garcelle at the Vanderpump Dogs gala. “I don’t think I saw her,” Lala said. “She must have locked eyes on me and said, ‘Abort, abort.’ I will say I appreciate anybody that decides to protect their peace, even if it’s against me. Do what you gotta do, the peace is all we got.”

Lala went on to say she can understand where Garcelle was coming from as a mom.

“If anyone came for Ocean, I don’t care what she had done — I’m the mama, and you come for her and you’re dead to me,” Lala said of daughter Ocean, 2, whom she shares with ex Randall Emmett. “But when you read things about yourself, you’re like, ‘Why does this make no sense?’ Like, I feel like I’m reading another language. Protect my peace from Lala Kent? I was like, ‘What?'”

Lala added that she would have left the gala instead if she’d known Garcelle — who attended with Oliver — was uncomfortable. “She could have enjoyed her evening,” Lala said. “And I left early because I was so tired. I wish that they would have stayed because I certainly would have left. … I was having a rough day that day anyway.”