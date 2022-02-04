Um, Lamar Odom Admits He Had an Accident in Bed on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

The cameras see all. Lamar Odom learned the hard way that he is never alone while filming season 3 of Celebrity Big Brother.

The former NBA player, 42, was seen on the live feeds taking a shower on Friday, February 4, while his costar Mirai Nagasu was in the stall next to him. The figure skater, 28, overheard him washing and mentioned, “It sounds like you’re scrubbing vigorously,” to which he replied that he was.

Odom elaborated on his situation after he got out of the shower. “I just let the world know that I took a s–t in my bed,” he said. “I had to clean it up.”

The athlete claimed that the accident was caused by drinking too much milk, which “trashed” his stomach.

Odom has quickly become one of the most discussed cast members during season 3 of the reality show, largely because he has repeatedly talked about his ex-wife, Khloé Kardashian, on camera.

“I had some good dreams last night. I dreamt [about] my ex-wife last night,” he told housemate Todrick Hall during the premiere, which aired earlier this week.

Odom then expressed his regrets over their marriage. “I miss her so much,” he confessed. “I wish I could take that time back.”

The Darkness to Light author later told Hall, 36, during the Thursday, February 3, episode of the CBS show that he had hoped Kardashian, 37, would be in the Big Brother house so that they could work through their past issues, including his infidelity.

“When you take a vow under the Lord’s eye, you expect to honor that vow, which I didn’t,” he said. “It kind of haunts me now that I didn’t. Sometimes when I get the opportunity to talk about it, it’s like therapy.”

Odom also confided in costar Cynthia Bailey that he thinks Kardashian is still The One for him. “I do miss her and her family dearly,” he shared. “Even just to the family, I’m sorry I let them down. They had so much faith in me and gave me my own nickname, Lammy. I would do anything to make it up.”

The New York native recalled having a “natural” relationship with the Good American cofounder. “I was with her every day until we got married,” he noted. “I was really looking forward to having children with her. … I just want to take her out to eat and tell her sorry.”

Odom and Kardashian were married from 2009 to 2016. Amid their divorce, she moved on with Tristan Thompson, with whom she welcomed daughter True in April 2018. The Revenge Body host and the Sacramento Kings player, 30, called it quits in June 2021 after dating on and off for nearly five years.

Celebrity Big Brother airs on CBS Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. ET and Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.