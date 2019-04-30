Lisa Vanderpump may not have many shoulders to lean on after The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ PuppyGate drama, but her longtime friend Lance Bass still has her back.

“I think it’s a ridiculous, ridiculous story line and fight,” the former ‘NSync member, 39, told Us Weekly exclusively at the Gay Chorus Deep South screening during the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on Monday, April 29. “It’s just stupid and it bores the hell out of me, so I no longer watch the show and I’m hoping she will jump ship too.”

Bass pointed out that Vanderpump, 58, has “been through it” after PuppyGate and the April 2018 death of her brother, Mark. “She’s a strong woman, for sure, and she’s had a hard year,” the singer told Us.

Us broke the news in October 2018 that the restauranteur was on the outs with her costars after a dog that Dorit Kemsley adopted from Vanderpump Dogs ended up in a shelter. The cast subsequently accused Vanderpump of leaking a positive story about herself to the press, which she denied.

In the wake of the drama, the Vanderpump Rules star filmed less scenes for RHOBH and managed to avoid attending events with her castmates. Vanderpump bolted from season 9 premiere party in February before the rest of the cast arrived (she claimed she had a pre-scheduled dinner to go to), and she has yet to decide whether she will attend the upcoming reunion taping.

“Production and the other Housewives don’t believe she will show up for the reunion because she can’t face the truth and the other Housewives,” a source told Us exclusively in March, noting that the Vanderpump Rosé creator “won’t get paid” if she ditches the taping.

But does Vanderpump plan on quitting? “It depends,” she teased on the RHOBH aftershow on April 24. “I can’t say.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Nikaline McCarley

