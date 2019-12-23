Lauren Bushnell Jokes That Chris Lane Is Taking His Santa Role Seriously





Santa’s gone country! Lauren Bushnell and husband Chris Lane are getting into the holiday spirit, but the country singer might be taking it a little too far.

After heading to North Carolina, on Sunday, December 22, the former Bachelor alum shared a video of her husband channeling his inner Santa. “Taking his role as Santa very seriously 🎅,” Bushnell, 29, captioned the video on Sunday.

In the clip, the “Big Big Plans” singer can be seen climbing on the roof as Bushnell tells him “Baby, be careful.” Lane, 35, goes in and out of a top window, similar to Santa’s famous chimney dive, and almost goes all the way inside before the video ends.

The pair, who wed in October, will be splitting their first married Christmas between their families staring with Lane’s family in Kernsersville, North Carolina, ahead of the holiday and then on to Bushnell’s parent’s house in Portland, Oregon.

“Since we spent Thanksgiving with my family this year, we will be spending Christmas Eve and Christmas with Lauren’s family in Portland,” Lane told Us Weekly exclusively in December.

The couple will be focused on their usual family traditions this holiday season but come 2020 they plan to switch things up.

“This year, we won’t be starting any new traditions, however our goal is to have both of our families in Nashville next Christmas in hopes of making that a new Christmas tradition!” the country crooner told Us. “I’ve always loved family time during the holidays, but it makes it even more special to have the girl I love right by my side.”

The “I Don’t Know About You” singer and former reality star exchanged vows in the fall after a whirlwind romance and short engagement.

“I’ve been gone a majority of the time since we got married, and I can’t wait to have some downtime together,” the “Take Back Home Girl” artist gushed to Us.

In November, the lovebirds hit the 2019 Country Music Association Awards together marking their first red carpet as a married couple. At the time the country star told Us, “It felt different walking the red carpet as a married couple, in the best way.”

Lane and Bushnell attended the country award show the year before, but this time was different. “We knew we really liked each other when we came to the CMAs together last year, but this time around it’s so special to step on the red carpet with someone I love so dearly and introduce her now as my wife,” he told Us.

He added: “We definitely received a lot of congratulations at the awards. Some of our other artist friends are recently married too, so it kind of feels like love is in the air.”

Us confirmed the pair were an item in November 2018. A few months later in June, Lane popped the question at Bushnell’s family’s home by writing a song for her and singing it.