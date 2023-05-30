Lindsay Hubbard Denies Throwing a Shoe at a ‘Summer House’ Producer

The claws were out at the Summer House reunion — and Lindsay Hubbard is wasting no time firing back.

During the Monday, May 29, episode of the Bravo show, Paige DeSorbo alleged the 36-year-old publicist has been reprimanded for her past behavior at network events.

“Even Andy knows you’re rude!” Paige, 30, yelled as Andy Cohen put his hands up. “He had to yell at you at BravoCon for the way you speak to his employees! Everyone knows how you act toward people.”

After Lindsay claimed “Andy didn’t yell at me at BravoCon,” Ciara Miller chimed in: “You got checked. You got checked over how you spoke to someone at BravoCon. The way you speak to people is despicable.”

Paige then declared: “You threw a shoe at a producer!”

Lindsay, who has been on Summer House since its 2017 debut, denied the claims in the comments section of @BestOfBravo’s Instagram post about Monday’s episode.

“There is no shoe,” she wrote. “There is no shoe to the producer lol.”

This isn’t the first time Lindsay has slammed claims that she’s acted out of line. Back in October 2022 — shortly after BravoCon — Paige and Amanda Batula were asked on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen who was the “rudest” to fans from their show. While the two women tried to dodge the question, Andy dropped Lindsay’s name.

“Yes, she can be,” Amanda responded. “From my experience. She was wonderful at BravoCon, it’s been more when [she’s] caught off-guard.”

Lindsay subsequently went off via Instagram.

“I want to be very clear. I don’t work for Loverboy yet showed up to support my friends over 30 times in 2021 out of love for Carl and out of support for my friends. Why would I do that if I didn’t like fans? Or if I was rude? Why would I VOLUNTEER to be at more events than I need to? Think about that one,” she wrote, referring to attending events for Kyle Cooke and Amanda’s company, Loverboy, with fiancé Carl Radke, who previously worked for the beverage startup too. “Wound up being 3 days (7 total events) of fan events for Carl. I went to support because we had just started dating and I wanted to support but also because I support my friends and their company.”

She concluded: “I’m so f—king tired of people dragging my name through the mud when I’m nothing but nice to them, show them kindness, respect and support. Clean up your side of the street because mine is doing just fine.”

Part 2 of the Summer House season 7 reunion airs on Bravo Monday, June 5, at 9 p.m. ET.