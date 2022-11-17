She’s out. Lizzy Savetsky announced she would no longer be part of the Real Housewives of New York City reboot after receiving various anti-semitic comments.

“I will not be continuing on the Real Housewives of NYC,” Savetsky, 36, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, November, 16. “As a proud orthodox Jewish woman, I thought participating in the series would be a great chance to represent people like me and share my experience. Unfortunately, from the time of my announcement in the cast, I was on the receiving end of a torrent of antisemitic attacks.”

Savetsky explained that after being subject to a wave of anti-Jewish remarks, she “realized that this path was no longer right for me and my family.” The NYU alum added that she was now “looking forward” to the next chapter of her family. “Stay tuned — and thank you for your support! All my love,” she concluded her statement.

The matchmaker is married to plastic surgeon Ira Savetsky and the pair share three children: Stella, 9, Juliet, 8, and son Ollie, 2.

The Texas native, who labels herself as a “Proud Jew & Zionist” via her Instagram bio, frequently takes to social media to post about her Jewish faith and traditions and often cohosts “Stella’s Torah Corner” with her eldest daughter — a mini-series that features the twosome explaining different portions of the Torah.

Last month, it was confirmed at BravoCon 2022 that Lizzy, along with Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jessel Taank, Jenna Lyons and Brynn Whitfield were set to star in RHONY season 14. Filming was slated to begin sometime in the fall and the new episodes will premiere in 2023.

Prior to the announcement, producer Lisa Shannon weighed in on the new season during BravoCon’s Ultimate Girls Trip panel.

“The future of the New York franchise is very bright,” Shannon gushed at the time. “There is a new cast, you will be hearing about this new cast very soon. And they’re, like, sensational. I am so excited about that.”

The producer added that the former Housewives who were chosen to star in RHONY: Legacy spinoff will be revealed sometime in the coming months. “We’re still finalizing who we are going to go out to, and I think that’s going to happen soon,” she explained.

Bravo boss Andy Cohen, of this part, hoped fans are “happy with both,” but revealed that the reboot would take priority over the Legacy series.

“The truth of the matter is we have not spoken to any of our classic RHONY women about Legacy yet,” the Watch What Happens Live host, 54, told Page Six on October 14. “We really were waiting to get the RHONY reboot right, and we really wanted to tell new stories, and we wanted to capture the energy in New York City, and I’m really happy with where we’re at.”

Cohen made the two-show announcement in March. “We talked about everything. There were people who really wanted: ‘Let’s just totally start over.’ And then there were people who were like, ‘Wait a minute, but what about this group that we’ve invested 13 years in?’ I think that’s why this is really listening to everybody,” the Missouri native told Variety at the time. “This is a beloved show. And that’s part of the reason why it’s taken a bit for us to just sit with this and figure out how we want to make this right and make it a gift to the fans, which I think this will wind up being.”