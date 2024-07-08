Luann de Lesseps and Bethenny Frankel are not on better terms — despite their friendly run-in over the weekend.

“After watching Bethenny’s video and still being blocked by her on social media, I realize she just used her daughter to get to me,” de Lesseps, 59, exclusively told Us Weekly about how there “wasn’t a genuine reconnection” with Frankel, 53.

De Lesseps noted that she was initially “really happy” to see Frankel before realizing the reunion was insincere. “To watch the video, it hurt my feelings,” she added.

The former Real Housewives of New York City stars reunited at talent agent Jason Weinberg’s Saturday, July 6, party in the Hamptons. Frankel uploaded a video of her 14-year-old daughter Bryn — whom she shares with ex-husband Jason Hoppy — posing with de Lesseps.

After the promising interaction, Frankel offered more insight into where she and de Lesseps stand now.

“So I see Luann [at the event] and Bryn gets all devious. My friend Mark is like, ‘Just say something.’ Why not, right? And it is also a good example for Bryn. We have to be good examples,” Frankel explained via TikTok on Sunday, July 7. “I basically said, ‘Congratulations’ and Bryn is there which is great because she bridged my relationship with my mom.”

Frankel confirmed that de Lesseps had a sweet moment with her daughter.

“Luann hugged Bryn. We had to do it on social media because if it didn’t happen there then it didn’t happen anywhere,” Frankel continued. “That was nice and clean. She texted me and [wrote], ‘We are like some discombobulated family.’ So that was pleasant and fun.”

Frankel and de Lesseps both starred on the OG RHONY show. Bravo viewers saw them face major ups and downs before mending their issues in 2019. Their feud was reignited in 2023 when de Lesseps didn’t show support for Frankel’s fight to unionize reality TV stars.

“Now, back to Bethenny. You know, listen, why bite the hand that feeds you?” de Lesseps quipped during a December 2023 cabaret show. “You know, just go off into the sunset. You [Bethenny] make millions and gazillions of dollars. If you claim you do, then why are you still harping on us? Why are you talking about us?”

De Lesseps elaborated on their divide earlier this year, telling Us in May how she wasn’t interested in filming with Frankel again.

“Probably Bethenny, to be perfectly honest,” de Lesseps said. “I don’t think she’d come to the table in any case. … I’m not a person that lives in regrets. I think everything happens and I loved all of our fights. It was so good.”