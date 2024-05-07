Lucien Laviscount Says James Bond Would Be the Ultimate Role

For the past year, Emily in Paris star Lucien Laviscount has been rumored to take over the iconic role of James Bond, and the actor exclusively tells Us Weekly that he would be thrilled to step into the secret agent’s shoes.

“I think, at some point, to play James Bond would be the ultimate,” Laviscount, 31, told Us while promoting his partnership with Smirnoff ICE SURPR-ICE.

Following Pierce Brosnan‘s seven-year stint as the MI6 agent, Daniel Craig took over in 2006 and concluded his run in 2021’s No Time to Die. Since Craig confirmed that he would not return, various actors (including Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Regé-Jean Page) have been rumored to be in talks to lead the 26th Bond film.

Even if Laviscount doesn’t end up playing 007, he still hopes to become an action star. He’s been able to experience more stunt work with roles in last year’s sci-fi drama The Last Sentinel and the upcoming action thriller Copperhead.

Related: Stars Who Have Played James Bond Over the Years James Bond is one of the most iconic characters in cinematic history — and yet, only a handful of actors have been fortunate enough to tackle the part. The popular action film franchise is based on a character created by author Ian Fleming for his James Bond book series. EON Productions gained the rights to […]

“I’d love to dive into more action roles,” the British actor told Us. “We shot a movie last year that was one fight sequence after another, with explosions going off left and right. I absolutely loved it.”

Laviscount remains booked and busy. In between filming scenes for the upcoming fourth season of Netflix’s hit comedy Emily in Paris — in which he plays Alfie, one of the many European men charmed by Lily Collins‘ Emily — he found himself starring in Shakira‘s “Puntería” music video.

“It all happened pretty quick,” he told Us. “I remember getting the call saying that there was some interest in me being a part of the video. I was shooting Emily in Paris at the time but we managed to figure out the dates and I was on the next flight out to Miami.”

The actor was impressed with the singer, 47. Us confirmed that Laviscount and Shakira were casually dating last month, and he had nothing but kind things to say about her when he spoke to Us about working with her.

Related: 'Emily In Paris' Season 4 Returns So Soon Emily in Paris raised the bar with its season 3 finale — and now fans want to know what happens next. During the dramatic conclusion, which aired in December 2022, Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Camille (Camille Razat) break up at the altar due to his feelings for Emily (Lily Collins). After Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) catches […]

“Shakira is one of the most incredible artists to ever grace the planet,” he gushed. “Her dedication to her craft, to her fans and her love for life is truly inspiring. She’s one of the most beautiful, hard working people I’ve ever met.”

In between filming hit TV shows, action movies and music videos, Laviscount tries to make time to relax. He hit Miami over F1 Grand Prix weekend for a Smirnoff ICE SURPR-ICE event, giving out ICE — the kind you can drink, the kind that melts and the kind that blings.

Much like a Smirnoff ICE, which he calls “summer in a bottle,” he likes to keep his vacations simple. “I’m more low-key, take me back to Antigua with my people and let the good times roll,” he told Us.