Lupita Nyong’o couldn’t shake the feeling that Taylor Swift’s music — specifically “Shake It Off” — belonged in her 2019 film Little Monsters.

“When I read the script for Little Monsters [and saw] that song and what it meant to Miss Caroline and to the kindergartners [was included, it] meant a lot to me that I was going to get to play it on the ukulele and everything,” Nyong’o, 41, recalled on the Thursday, June 27, episode of First We Feast’s “Hot Ones” YouTube series.

However, the Little Monsters crew was not able to obtain permission to use Swift’s track.

“When they told me, ‘No, we can’t get the rights,’ I decided, ‘OK. I’m going to go, I’m going to make a pitch,” she told host Sean Evans. “[I thought,] I’m going to let Taylor know what this song means to me, and I told her that story about how it lifted me from an almost-depression, and the next thing I knew, it was cleared. I haven’t actually seen her since to thank her for it.”

Nyong’o first discovered “Shake It Off,” the lead single from Swift’s 2014 album 1989, in the midst of filming Star Wars.

“I was going through a lot of self-doubt because it was the second thing I had done. I was getting a little depressed,” the actress said on Thursday. “My best friend came to London [where I was shooting] and Taylor had just released ‘Shake It Off’ and he played it for me to like get me into better spirits. We just jumped on my bed, and we just danced and danced, and it lifted my spirits.”

In the end, Nyong’o’s Little Monsters character was able to perform an acoustic cover of the song in the film.

Nearly one year before Nyong’o’s “Hot Ones” appearance, she saw Swift, now 34, perform live on her Eras Tour.

“If a friend of mine (It’s Me. Hi.) was, maybe, getting ready to go to the Taylor Swift Eras Tour this August, what advice would you give her?” Nyong’o said in an Instagram video in August 2023, referring to lyrics from Swift’s “Anti-Hero” from LP Midnights. “I mean, she’s seeing the lights, the gowns, the whole thing for the first time. And she’s on her own, kids.”

Following fan recommendation, Nyong’o stepped out in a pink blazer and a matching miniskirt with sparkly eyeshadow at Swift’s Los Angeles show. Nyong’o — who was joined by A-listers Brie Larson and Sarah Paulson in Casamigos’ box — also brought friendship bracelets to trade with other concertgoers. (Swifties frequently make DIY baubles to gift to fellow attendees based on the lyrics to “You’re On Your Own, Kid.”)

“Best time discovering my Eras era with my sister Fiona, @mssarahcatharinepaulson and her sister Rachel,” Nyong’o later wrote via Instagram. “Earrings bejeweled by @debeersofficial and friendship bracelets by me… and some of you!! Thanks to all the Swifties for your suggestions — trading bracelets was super sweet 🍬.”