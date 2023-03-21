There are plenty of Scandoval questions that still need to be answered by the cast of Vanderpump Rules, but one mystery sparked by the midseason trailer has been solved.

In the teaser dropped by Bravo on Monday, March 20, Ariana Madix is seen skinny-dipping with a mystery man, seemingly in Mexico for Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ wedding in August 2022. Friend of the group Brett Kenyon has since revealed he’s the guy in question — and he has no romantic intentions with Ariana, 37.

“It’s me, hi, I am the one naked in the pool with Ariana and I am gay, so glad we could clear that up,” he said via TikTok on Monday. “Make sure you guys support my friend’s show on Wednesdays on Bravo called Vanderpump Rules if you’ve never heard of it and have been living under a rock for the past five years.”

In the comments section of the video, he joked: “😂😂😂 But in case anyone is wondering … I can totally play straight if anyone wants to cast me on a scripted series 😂😂.”

Brett also took to Instagram Stories to react to the much-talked-about teaser, which featured the first footage of Ariana after finding out her longtime boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, had an affair with their castmate Raquel Leviss.

“The way the trailer makes me look like I’m straight is the funniest thing ever,” he wrote via Stories.

Ariana and Tom’s relationship is on display throughout the promo, with the TomTom co-owner expressing concerns about their sex life.

“Having sex, like, four times a year?” he says.

As footage of Ariana in the pool with Brett plays, she responds: “I cannot have sex with somebody who feels like a stranger.”

The former couple, who were first linked in between seasons 2 and 3, called it quits earlier this month after she learned he was unfaithful with Raquel, 28. The network subsequently picked cameras back up after season 10 wrapped to capture the fallout from the months-long affair.

“I wish we both would have tried harder,” Tom says in one clip to which Arian responds: “You don’t deserve one f—kng tear of mine.”

In another scene filmed post-Scandoval, he asks, “Do you want anything?”

“For you to die,” Ariana replies.

Both Tom and Raquel have apologized for their actions via various statements, but their costars (and Andy Cohen) have claimed that they are still seeing each other.

“They have confided to pals that it’s love and they have fallen hard for each other,” an insider told Us on March 7. “It’s no excuse for what they did and the people they hurt, but they see a long-term future together. Only time will tell if their bond can survive the backlash.”

A second source, meanwhile, told Us of Ariana: “[She] knows she’ll be more than OK. She has her whole life ahead of her and knows she has so much to look forward to.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.