Mauricio Umansky‘s explanation for the issues in his marriage to Kyle Richards bears an eerie resemblance to psychic Allison DuBois‘ predictions about their relationship.

“It’s hard because Kyle and I are such busy people right now and we are both doing so many things. Our kids are starting to grow up and are looking at moving out. We are having to learn how to have a different type of relationship,” Mauricio, 53, explained on season 2 of Buying Beverly Hills, which started streaming on Friday, March 22.

Mauricio said it was “hard” for them to form a “new relationship” without being parents. (The pair share kids, Farrah, 35, Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 16, who appeared on the Netflix reality series.)

“When Kyle and I met, she already had a kid. She had Farrah,” he explained about Kyle’s eldest, whom she welcomed with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie. “We’ve been parenting since I was 25 years old. Now here we are 27 years later and all of a sudden we are having to learn how to have a relationship without kids. That is very difficult.”

Related: Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky’s Honest Quotes About Their Separation Real Housewives of Beverly Hills couple Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have shared insight into their sudden split after 27 years of marriage. Us Weekly confirmed in July 2023 that the couple were taking time apart. “Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while, but are still currently living together,” a source revealed at […]

Mauricio noted that he and Kyle, 55, have evolved over the years.

“The ultimate dream of being married to somebody forever and eternal — I think we both still have it. But we both want to have it with passion and love,” he continued. “And we both want to make sure we don’t sacrifice in order to just stay together for the sake of the drama. At the end of the day, that is really what we are trying to figure out.”

Mauricio citing dynamics in their family as the reason for the distance reminded Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans of the infamous season 1 episode where psychic Allison, now 52, hinted at the same issues.

Related: Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's Relationship Timeline Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky were married for more than two decades before they shocked fans with their separation in 2023. Richards was previously married to Guraish Aldjufrie, with whom she shares daughter Farrah, from 1988 to 1992. She met Umansky in 1994, and the couple exchanged vows two years later. Richards was four months […]

Allison — who was the inspiration for the TV series Medium starring Patricia Arquette — appeared on the “Dinner Party From Hell” episode of RHOBH in 2010. After being invited by Camille Grammer, Allison gave Kyle a reading and told her that she and Mauricio wouldn’t last.

“He will never emotionally fulfill you, but you will stay with him, and he will take care of you,” Allison said at the time. “And as soon as the kids are bigger, you’ll have nothing in common.”

Us Weekly subsequently confirmed Kyle and Mauricio’s separation in July 2023. They have both hinted at the reasons behind the decision on screen, with Mauricio offering surprisingly candid commentary on Buying Beverly Hills.

Related: Former ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Stars: Where Are They Now? It turns out some diamonds aren’t forever! While some Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars have been a part of the Bravo hit since season 1 (looking at you, Kyle Richards), others have exited the series and moved on. The sixth installment in the Real Housewives franchise was announced in March 2010 and aired its first […]

Allison, meanwhile, previously weighed in on her prediction being right.

“I know a lot of people thought I’d be happy about [being right] and actually I wasn’t,” she exclusively told Us in July 2023. “These are the predictions that are made that sometimes make people unhappy that when they’re confirmed it doesn’t make you feel good. It’s like predicting a death, but a death of a relationship.”