As rumors swirl about the fate of The Real Housewives of New Jersey for season 15, Melissa Gorga is grappling with the possibility of moving on.

“I am prepared for anything at this point, obviously because of all the rumors that are out there,” Melissa, 45, said on the Thursday, August 22, episode of the “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast. “I am fully prepared for anything.”

Melissa and her sister-in-law, Teresa Giudice, did not speak throughout the entirety of RHONJ season 14, and even sat in separate rooms during the finale recap at Rails. The drama sparked speculation that the Bravo show might not continue on with both women if they refused to engage. (Of course, the network doesn’t comment on casting before official news is shared.)

“I think I would realize that her and I are two extremely different characters, so to speak, on the show,” Melissa told podcast hosts Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp. “So, if Bravo decides to go that route and kind of, like, the darker route, then I need to say that is not a show that I want to be on anyway.”

While Melissa does still want to be on RHONJ, she is over the drama.

“I do not want to be on that toxic s–t. As long as you know she is there and that whole thing would come back, I wouldn’t find it as a loss,” she explained. “I also want to say, like, I’ve had a 14-year run … You can’t do it forever. You don’t go and be on a TV show for 50 [or] 20 years. I mean, I’ve been on for 14 years.”

Melissa continued, “So do I want to come back? Do I hope that they do something a little fresh and new? Of course, I’m not gonna lie to everyone. I do hope that there’s some changes, and I don’t know that I’ll be a part of them. I don’t think anybody knows.”

If Bravo chooses to continue on with Teresa, 52, instead of Melissa, then she has made her peace with that outcome. “[I’ll] feel like it’s a good time to say ‘It’s time,’” she concluded.

Teresa and Melissa have long had a rocky history, which reached a fever pitch when Melissa and husband Joe Gorga (Teresa’s younger brother) opted to skip Teresa’s 2022 wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas. At the time, the Gorgas believed that Teresa spread rumors that Melissa cheated on Joe, 49. Both Melissa and Joe repeatedly denied the allegations.

Since then, Melissa and Teresa have ceased communication.

“It’s time to move on,” Melissa said on Thursday. “It’s unhealthy and it’s OK, like, it’s all right. I wish nothing but the best, [and for] everyone [to] enjoy life, enjoy this moment in their lives.”