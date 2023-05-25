She can’t look! Melissa McCarthy got candid about why she has a hard time watching anything she’s starred in — including Gilmore Girls.

“I watched [the Gilmore Girls pilot] with Vivianne once, my oldest [daughter], and … it was just, watching her watch it,” the Bridesmaids star, 52, said during a Tuesday, May 23, appearance on Today. “I’m also always afraid [that] somehow, something [is] going to happen and I’m going to be found in the room watching my own thing. So I have a super paranoia about it.”

McCarthy went on to explain that Gilmore Girls isn’t the only project that triggers her worries — she also avoids her entire film catalog.

“I’m always like, what if I pass out and paramedics come in and the takeaway is, ‘She’s watching her own stuff.’ Pretty weird,” she admitted. “It’s all I ever think when we turn on [the TV] and it’s me. I’m like, ‘Oh God, do I feel light-headed?’ I don’t want to pass out in a room where myself is playing [on screen]. I know I shouldn’t talk about that, it makes me sound nuts.”

While the Tammy actress can’t handle watching her show in her free time, she does admire how Gilmore Girls has transcended over time as it’s been discovered by the younger generation.

“It has had this generational [effect],” McCarthy mused. “Young people that watched it [originally], now that they have kids, they watch it with their kids. And their kids watch it with their own friends. It had legs on it that I didn’t really expect.”

The WB hit, which was written by Amy Sherman-Palladino, ran for seven seasons from 2000 to 2007. Along with McCarthy, the series starred Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel as the iconic mother-daughter duo Lorelai and Rory Gilmore. The Little Mermaid actress, for her part, played Sookie St. James, Lorelai’s best friend and business partner.

“It was a really comforting little world that Amy created and it was really fun to me,” McCarthy reminisced. “It was written with such nice people.”

In November 2016, a revival of the iconic show premiered on Netflix titled Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. While the four-part special ended on a cliffhanger — with Rory revealing to her mom that she’s pregnant — a potential second season hasn’t been officially confirmed. However, the cast and its creator are hopeful they could make it work.

“I think [we would do more] if the time is right and everybody is in the mood — because that’s how it happened before. We all sort of saw each other at a festival and kind of went, ‘Hey! No one hates each other.’ And decided to do it,” Sherman-Palladino, 57, exclusively told Us Weekly in January 2018. “[It] could happen again — absolutely.”