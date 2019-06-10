Mischa Barton is officially part of the real O.C. In the new teaser for The Hills: New Beginnings, the actress, 33, makes her debut with the group; while there have been multiple video clips released, this is the first actual footage of Barton with the cast.

“Here we go!” she says in the 30-second clip released on Monday, June 10. Of course, it’s not shown who she’s speaking to or referring to, but it looks like she’ll be right in the mix with the drama.

Elsewhere in the clip, Stephanie Pratt yells, “Welcome to adulthood,” while wearing what looks like a plastic tiara, and Audrina Patridge tells someone, “You’re literally insane.”

MTV also shows a bit more of Patridge’s dinner with ex Justin “Justin Bobby” Brescia, in which he tells her, “I think it’s just getting started.” Meanwhile, Brandon Thomas Lee, the newest cast member in the series and the son of Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson, also made his debut, with one perfect line: “Never a dull moment in the Hills!”

Many of the original cast, including Spencer and Heidi Pratt, Whitney Port and Brody Jenner, are set to return for the series. However, they seemed to welcome The O.C. star into the group with open arms.

“Mischa and I actually got along very well and I really like her. I’m not a dramatic person to begin with, but I do have my fair share of drama on the show, and Mischa was really cool,” Patridge, 34, told Us Weekly exclusively. “It was fun getting to know her. It’s hard to open up to begin with and be vulnerable and open on camera with your personal life, so it’s a challenge for all of us. And even me, I was a little guarded in the beginning and halfway through, you get comfortable again; it kicks in where you can be completely yourself on camera.”

Spencer, 35, also added that it’s nice having her as part of the cast. “Energetically she is very involved in all of the success. She’s a big star, and even when she hasn’t saying much, I don’t know if it’s like an actor thing but she’s so good with her, like, looks and her energy,” he told Us. “Sometimes you don’t have to be the loudest person but you still feel Mischa … she’s a force.”

The Hills: New Beginnings premieres on MTV Monday, June 24, at 10 p.m. ET.

