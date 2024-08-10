Your account
Entertainment

Morgan Wallen Flanked by Tom Brady and Mike Tyson as He Takes the Stage at Las Vegas Concert

By
Morgan Wallen, Tom Brady, Mike TysonJohn Shearer/Getty Images ; Monica Schipper/Getty Images ; Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Morgan Wallen was escorted to the stage by Tom Brady and Mike Tyson during his Las Vegas concert on Friday, August 9.

A video played for fans ahead of the show shared via X on Saturday, August 10, showed Wallen, 31, meeting up with Brady, 47, and Tyson, 58. The singer exchanged a hug with the seven-time Super Bowl champion and shook the boxing legend’s hand.

Wallen, flanked by Brady and Tyson, walked through Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium toward the stage to perform the latest concert in his ongoing One Night at a Time World Tour. Wallen, who appeared energized and excited to perform in the footage, wore a Max Crosby Raiders jersey, representing the defensive end for the Las Vegas NFL team. While Tyson dressed simply in all black, Brady, wore a black t-shirt, white pants and a black Raiders baseball cap.

In the footage, the “Whiskey Glasses” singer hugged Brady one more time before running onto the stage. Brady is currently on track to purchase a 10% stake in the NFL team and offered owner Mark Davis $175 million for the share last fall.

Morgan Wallen s Ups and Downs Through the Years- Saturday Night Live Drama N-Word Scandal and More 263

Related: Morgan Wallen’s Ups and Downs Through the Years

Wallen’s latest walkout comes after a concertgoer was arrested for making “terroristic threats” against Kansas City Chiefs players ahead of the musician’s Friday, August 3, concert at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

Man Arrested at Morgan Wallen Concert Threatened to Shoot Two Members of the Kansas City Chiefs
Morgan Wallen Terry Wyatt/WireImage

Wallen, who wore a Chiefs jersey for the occasion, was walked to the stage that night by Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, the respective tight end and quarterback for the Chiefs.

According to a statement from the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, the attendee shared via social media his plans to “shoot individuals, who were members of the Kansas City Chiefs organization” and who would be attending the concert. As a result, the show was delayed by 40 minutes as Kansas City police searched for and arrested the man, who faces a Class E felony with a set $15,000 bond.

59th Academy of Country Music Awards 2024 winners nominees list for ACMs 214

Related: Complete List of ACM Awards 2024 Nominees and Winners

Wallen made headlines earlier this year when he was arrested in Nashville, shortly after kicking off the 2024 leg of his tour in April. Us Weekly confirmed that Wallen was arrested after he allegedly threw a chair from the roof of Chief’s, a bar owned by fellow country star Eric Church; Wallen was charged with three felony counts of reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.

“I didn’t feel right publicly checking in until I made amends with some folks,” Wallen wrote via X in April after his arrest. “I’ve touched base with Nashville law enforcement, my family and the good people at Chief’s. I’m not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility.”

Mike Tyson
Morgan Wallen

Morgan Wallen
Tom Brady Jokes Only Downside to 2023 Was a Surprise Retirement Party Before He Unretired

Tom Brady

