Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

What the ‘My Lady Jane’ Cast Has Said About a Potential Season 2: Jane and Guildford’s Future, More

By
What the My Lady Jane Cast Said About a Potential Season 2 Jane and Guildford s Future and More 162
Edward Bluemel, Emily Bader. Jonathan Prime/Prime Video

Jane and Guildford’s love story is just getting started — and season 2 of My Lady Jane might be closer than fans think.

Based on historical YA novels by Jodi Meadows, Brodi Ashton and Cynthia Hand, My Lady Jane is a radical reimagining of Lady Jane Grey’s (Emily Bader) very brief time as monarch after King Henry VIII’s son Edward (Jordan Peters) died of tuberculosis. In this version, Jane and her husband, Guildford (Edward Bluemel), aren’t beheaded and Edward isn’t killed off.

My Lady Jane blew up right after it premiered on Prime Video in June 2024 for a variety of reasons. Some fans tuned in because of the undeniable onscreen chemistry between Bader and Bluemel’s characters while others were intrigued by the chaotic plot that had Guildford turning into a horse every morning.

No matter what the reason why viewers were watching the show, the demand for more seasons was strong. Even though there weren’t more books in the series to base future seasons off of, that didn’t seem to be a problem for show creator Gemma Burgess.

Steamiest Moments and Sex Scenes Between My Lady Jane's Guildford and Jane

Related: Guildford and Jane's Steamiest Moments and Sex Scenes on 'My Lady Jane'

“[A second season is] always a possibility. We wanted to really lean into the visual storytelling of taking a woman up to the point of being beheaded. It seemed like an opportunity too good to pass up,” the screenwriter told Entertainment Weekly at the time. “I used to be an author. When you’re an author, you can do an awful lot of first person present tense thinking, but when you are on television, you have to have conflict and action and something to look at to lead to the drama.”

The show’s cast — especially Bader and Bluemel — seemed just as excited at the prospect of expanding on their characters. With season 1 ending with Jane and Guildford reunited, the possibilities for future story lines were endless.

“They’ve been through a lot — but at the same time — by Jane choosing to do what she does at the end with saving herself, she puts her family at risk,” Bader teased to Collider in June 2024. “She needs to buckle down and figure out what she’s gonna do. She feels very responsible. I think badass Jane can take it up a notch.”

Every Time Manny Jacinto s The Stranger Made Star Wars The Acolyte Fans Root for the Dark Side

Related: Us Weekly's Favorite New TV Couples

Keep scrolling for everything the My Lady Jane cast and crew has teased about what a possible season 2 would focus on:

Jane and Guildford’s Future

What the My Lady Jane Cast Said About a Potential Season 2 Jane and Guildford s Future and More 1
Prime Video

Bluemel weighed in on where Guildford’s story could go now that he can control his shapeshifting, telling Collider, “I would like to see Guildford continue backing up Jane and helping her out on her journey. That’s what Guildford’s there for. For lots of reasons, he’s a very different person at the end of the series than he was at the beginning, and finding his new lease on life and maybe even a glimmer of joy, here or there.”

Hopes for Jane

What the My Lady Jane Cast Said About a Potential Season 2 Jane and Guildford s Future and More 165
Jonathan Prime/Prime Video

Even though the real Jane Grey died at 17 years old, the future is much brighter for fictional Jane. “If we went to another season, I think that Jane is on the run, and it’s time to fully commit to badass Jane Grey,” Bader told TVInsider in June 2024.

Katie Holmes on red carpet

Deal of the Day

Get Katie Holmes’s Favorite Espadrille Wedges now for 57% off! View Deal

Growing Guildford’s Inner Circle

What the My Lady Jane Cast Said About a Potential Season 2 Jane and Guildford s Future and More 166
Jonathan Prime/Prime Video

In addition to more scenes between Jane and Guildford, Bluemel also pitched working with Peters more on a second season.

“We have such an amazing, big ensemble cast, but because of all the different stories, there are people that I haven’t quite worked with yet,” Bluemel shared with TVInsider. “Jordan being one of them. It would be really fun to see how the characters we’ve got to know interact with each other — and just get to know all of the characters.”

Which TV Shows Are Renewed Which Are Canceled in 2024 2025 Get the Status of Your Favorite Series

Related: Which TV Shows Are Renewed, Which Are Canceled in 2024-2025?

The Larger Vision for Season 2

What the My Lady Jane Cast Said About a Potential Season 2 Jane and Guildford s Future and More 167
Jonathan Prime/Prime Video

“If we are fortunate enough to get a season 2, then we are going to be exploring all of them growing up and moving on and figuring out how to survive in the world where Jane is free, but the kingdom is not,” Burgess hinted to EW. “Because Mary’s still on the throne. There’s a lot more work to do before things are right.”

In this article

Dominic Cooper

Dominic Cooper

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!