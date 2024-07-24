Jane and Guildford’s love story is just getting started — and season 2 of My Lady Jane might be closer than fans think.

Based on historical YA novels by Jodi Meadows, Brodi Ashton and Cynthia Hand, My Lady Jane is a radical reimagining of Lady Jane Grey’s (Emily Bader) very brief time as monarch after King Henry VIII’s son Edward (Jordan Peters) died of tuberculosis. In this version, Jane and her husband, Guildford (Edward Bluemel), aren’t beheaded and Edward isn’t killed off.

My Lady Jane blew up right after it premiered on Prime Video in June 2024 for a variety of reasons. Some fans tuned in because of the undeniable onscreen chemistry between Bader and Bluemel’s characters while others were intrigued by the chaotic plot that had Guildford turning into a horse every morning.

No matter what the reason why viewers were watching the show, the demand for more seasons was strong. Even though there weren’t more books in the series to base future seasons off of, that didn’t seem to be a problem for show creator Gemma Burgess.

“[A second season is] always a possibility. We wanted to really lean into the visual storytelling of taking a woman up to the point of being beheaded. It seemed like an opportunity too good to pass up,” the screenwriter told Entertainment Weekly at the time. “I used to be an author. When you’re an author, you can do an awful lot of first person present tense thinking, but when you are on television, you have to have conflict and action and something to look at to lead to the drama.”

The show’s cast — especially Bader and Bluemel — seemed just as excited at the prospect of expanding on their characters. With season 1 ending with Jane and Guildford reunited, the possibilities for future story lines were endless.

“They’ve been through a lot — but at the same time — by Jane choosing to do what she does at the end with saving herself, she puts her family at risk,” Bader teased to Collider in June 2024. “She needs to buckle down and figure out what she’s gonna do. She feels very responsible. I think badass Jane can take it up a notch.”

Keep scrolling for everything the My Lady Jane cast and crew has teased about what a possible season 2 would focus on:

Jane and Guildford’s Future

Bluemel weighed in on where Guildford’s story could go now that he can control his shapeshifting, telling Collider, “I would like to see Guildford continue backing up Jane and helping her out on her journey. That’s what Guildford’s there for. For lots of reasons, he’s a very different person at the end of the series than he was at the beginning, and finding his new lease on life and maybe even a glimmer of joy, here or there.”

Hopes for Jane

Even though the real Jane Grey died at 17 years old, the future is much brighter for fictional Jane. “If we went to another season, I think that Jane is on the run, and it’s time to fully commit to badass Jane Grey,” Bader told TVInsider in June 2024.

Growing Guildford’s Inner Circle

In addition to more scenes between Jane and Guildford, Bluemel also pitched working with Peters more on a second season.

“We have such an amazing, big ensemble cast, but because of all the different stories, there are people that I haven’t quite worked with yet,” Bluemel shared with TVInsider. “Jordan being one of them. It would be really fun to see how the characters we’ve got to know interact with each other — and just get to know all of the characters.”

The Larger Vision for Season 2

“If we are fortunate enough to get a season 2, then we are going to be exploring all of them growing up and moving on and figuring out how to survive in the world where Jane is free, but the kingdom is not,” Burgess hinted to EW. “Because Mary’s still on the throne. There’s a lot more work to do before things are right.”