Natalie Portman was stunning — and solo — as she walked the red carpet at the 81st Golden Globes.

Portman, 42, attended the Sunday, January 7, awards show, held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, without her husband, Benjamin Millepied. She was a vision in silver wearing a sequined gown that sparkled on the red carpet.

Portman is nominated at this year’s Golden Globes for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture for her role in Netflix’s May December. The film is also up for Best Motion Picture in the musical or comedy category, alongside fellow nominees Air, American Fiction, Barbie, The Holdovers and Poor Things.

Portman has scored five Golden Globe nominations over the years, taking home wins in 2004 and 2010 for Closer and Black Swan, respectively. Her last nod came for her role in Jackie in 2016, when she attended the awards show alongside Millepied, 46.

After years of showing up by each other’s sides, Portman and Millepied, who tied the knot in 2012, sparked split speculation in June 2023 when Millepied was accused of having an affair with climate activist Camille Étienne. (Neither the then-married couple nor Étienne publicly addressed the claims.)

“Natalie believes Benjamin’s affair was a brief and stupid liaison that means nothing to him,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time, adding that Portman was “humiliated” by the rumors. The insider went on to say that Portman was “willing to see if she’s capable of rebuilding her trust” in Millepied in hopes that their children won’t “grow up in a broken home.” (The pair share son Aleph, 12, and daughter Amalia, 6.)

In August 2023, Portman was spotted without her ring while attending an Angel City FC event in Sydney, Australia, on what would have been the twosome’s 11th wedding anniversary. Us subsequently confirmed their separation later that month.

A second insider exclusively told Us in September 2023 that Portman and Millepied had been “spending time together coparenting” but are unlikely to rekindle the romantic aspect of their relationship. “Ben is still wanting a reconciliation, but Natalie is still skeptical,” the source added. “While she hasn’t ruled it out, it’s not something she wants at the moment.”

Prior to their split, Portman, who met Millepied in 2009 while collaborating on Darren Aronofsky’s Black Swan, gushed about being able to work alongside the French choreographer.

“I met my husband on [Black Swan], so I think I was in, like, dreamland,” she told SiriusXM in 2018. “He was teaching me to dance. You know, one of those romantic [stories]. … It was definitely exciting and fun. It was beautiful. I don’t know about instant. It was like I really got to know him and that was when it seemed like, ‘Oh this is the person.’”

Millepied, meanwhile, praised Portman in April 2023 for how his wife helped him grow in his own career after he made his feature-length directorial debut with Carmen.

“Just being on set and seeing directors work with [Natalie] and other actors was very helpful, for sure,” he told Us. “Seeing just how every director has a different way to achieve interesting performances. I think … the toughest part of the journey was really understanding why I was so attracted to making film as an artist … now as a director and working on the script and then working with actors.”