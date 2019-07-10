In on the joke? Nick Viall made light of Hannah Brown’s Bachelorette sex confession while spending time with season 15 contestant Tyler Cameron.

“Just had lunch in a windmill,” the season 21 Bachelor, 38, captioned an Instagram photo of himself and a smiley Cameron, 26, on Wednesday, July 10.

Brown, 24, seemed to be all for the hilarity. “Ahh yes,” she replied in the comments section. “I highly recommend the windmill; it’s a great place for a mid-day snack.”

Cameron, for his part, shared the same pic on his Instagram Story. “Windmill talks with Nick,” he quipped.

Brown made headlines during the July 1 episode of The Bachelorette, when she admitted in a sneak peek that she had sex with a contestant during filming. “I f–ked in a windmill,” she told the cameras. “And guess what? We did it a second time!”

Fans speculated that the reality star slept with Jed Wyatt after some careful digging.

Viall has been vocal about his disdain for the 25-year-old musician after his ex-girlfriend Haley Stevens alleged that he intended to return to their serious relationship after filming. She also claimed that Wyatt only went on the show to advance his career — a fact he confessed himself during a June episode.

After the Tennessee native’s mother told Brown she had “no opinion” of her in a hometown dates preview, the Bachelor in Paradise alum joked on Instagram that the matriarch “can’t keep track of all his girlfriends.”

Viall previously took the former Miss Alabama USA’s side when his ex Corinne Olympios slammed her casting. “I am a big Hannah fan, so regardless of who criticizes her, I’m going to defend her,” he told Us Weekly exclusively in May. “I thought she was the perfect choice when she was announced; I still think she is the best choice; and I absolutely believe she is going to prove her critics wrong.”

